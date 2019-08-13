Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac Launches, macOS Catalina (10.15) Ready, Moves to Apple Metal API with Support for DirectX 11 to Bring Exceptional Speed, Graphics and Value to Customers

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac also features Sidecar support with full Apple Pencil integration, including tilt, and a new Touch Bar pane for Apple Pencil 2 double-tap.

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels®, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today launched Parallels Desktop TM 15 for Mac . Parallels Desktop now features support for Apple Metal API for improved graphics. As part of the move to Metal, Parallels Desktop 15 supports DirectX 11, 10 and 9 on Metal, delivering improved performance to customers.



“Parallels made significant investments to support Apple Metal API, so today our customers can enjoy the fastest and most efficient version of Parallels Desktop to date,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Support at Parallels. “Now Parallels Desktop 15 users can experience demanding computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) applications and Windows PC games that were previously unavailable. In addition, there are planned integration features with macOS Catalina—including support for Sidecar and Apple Pencil—offering customers our most comprehensive merging of Mac and Windows ever.”

DirectX 11 Support* Brings More Windows Programs and PC Games to Mac

Following the emphasis that Apple gave to Metal API, Parallels made significant investments to ensure excellent DirectX 11 performance on Metal in macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina (10.15), in addition to DirectX 10 and 9. (User experience will depend on the hardware, especially the CPU and graphics card utilized on the Mac computer.) Parallels Desktop 15 users can now run many Windows programs and PC games which didn’t run on prior versions, including the following titles:

CAD/CAM Applications Games on macOS Mojave & Catalina Games on macOS Catalina ArcGIS Pro 2.3 Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Anno 1800 Autodesk 3ds Max 2020 Anno 2205 Fallout 4 Lumion Space Engineers FIFA 19 MasterSeries The Turing Test Madden NFL 19

Play Xbox Games in a Windows 10 Virtual Machine (VM)

Bluetooth Low Energy support in Parallels Desktop 15 enables Xbox Controller, Logitech Craft, IRISPen and some IoT devices (such as smart home appliances and smart bands) to be used in a VM on a Mac. Supported platforms include Windows 10 and 8.1, Android and Linux with kernel 3.13 and newer. Shared Bluetooth driver is version 4.0.

macOS Catalina (10.15) Integrations

Parallels Desktop 15 can currently utilize macOS Catalina as a VM, with support for Catalina as a host operating system (OS) following its public release (expected in early fall 2019). Planned integrations include improved Sidecar support with processing of Apple Pencil tilt and double-tap, which can be used on programs such as CorelDRAW®, Corel® Painter® and Microsoft SketchPad among others. Watch this Sidecar demo video .

In addition, users will be able to use Sign in with Apple as one of several sign-in options (to be implemented in Parallels services this fall), providing a consistent sign-in experience they can trust and the convenience of not having to remember multiple accounts and passwords. New trial users can also use Sign in with Apple to register for the first time, which will automatically create a Parallels account and simplify the trial experience.

Parallels Desktop 15 also provides improved handling of macOS Catalina security and privacy dialogs, approving system extensions, and will feature refined work with iCloud in the update around macOS Catalina release.

Seamless Mac and Windows Integration

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac further blurs the lines between Mac and Windows with enhanced integration features that provide the best of both worlds on one computer so users can experience new levels of productivity. Watch this video demo of new Parallels Desktop 15 features and this video about how to run Windows on a Mac .

Now Parallels Desktop 15 users can drag and drop images directly from macOS screenshot previews, Safari and Photos to Windows applications to create documents in a fast and convenient manner. Watch this demo video .

Users can also right-click a file in Finder, then select “Share” and “Send with Windows Email App” to send the file via the default Windows email client, such as Outlook or Mail. Watch this demo video .

vTPM and Physical Disk Support for Pro Edition and Business Edition

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac Pro Edition and Business Edition now feature a Virtual Platform Trusted Module (vTPM), a new virtual hardware to VM configuration required by Windows to enable additional security features. With a vTPM in highly secure corporate environments, users can enable BitLocker in accordance with corporate group policies, use virtual smart cards, or enable a more secure version of Windows Hello PIN for improved security.

Additionally, Parallels Desktop Pro Edition and Business Edition users can connect physical disks (both internal and external) to a VM as logically internal disks, which allows users to:

Install Windows or another OS to that disk,

Boot to an OS installed on that disk, and

Use non-native Boot Camp installations.

Enterprise users also benefit from an enhanced consistent user experience in Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac Business Edition: IT can now lock a VM in a desired view mode—Window, Full Screen, or Coherence—so end users always get a familiar experience for increased productivity.

Parallels Desktop 15 Performance

Significant performance improvements** include:

Up to 80 percent faster Microsoft Office application startup

Up to 15 percent faster 3D graphics improvements

A faster and more responsive Parallels Desktop UI (user interface)

How to Easily Install Windows 10 in Parallels Desktop

The Installation Assistant in Parallels Desktop makes it simple to install Windows 10 on your Mac—and does not require you to purchase Windows beforehand. Windows installation scenarios in Parallels Desktop include:

You just installed Parallels Desktop on your Mac. It will automatically detect that you do not have Windows, offer to download it from Microsoft and install it.

You want to move Windows 10 and applications from a physical PC into a Parallels Desktop VM on your Mac

You want to add a Windows 10 VM to Parallels Desktop

You want to upgrade an existing Windows 7 or 8 VM to Windows 10

You have Windows in a Boot Camp partition and want to run it simultaneously with macOS without rebooting or migrate it into a VM and reclaim the disk space back to macOS.

You want to add Microsoft’s pre-configured Windows VM test environments for Microsoft Edge and IE

For details, read the “ How to Install Windows 10 in Parallels Desktop for Mac ” blog post .

Save Time: 30+ One-Click Tools Simplify Mac and Windows Tasks

With Parallels ® Toolbox for Mac and Windows , it’s fast and easy to save time by completing useful tasks in just one click. Parallels Desktop 15 subscriptions include a concurrent subscription to Parallels Toolbox and perpetual license customers receive a three-month subscription. Parallels Toolbox is a suite of more than 30 handy tools to complete beneficial tasks in just one-click, including:

Download internet videos to watch offline.

Reclaim gigabytes of disk space or RAM to improve Mac performance.

Make an animated GIF from video to share.

Find duplicate files to delete.

Record screen, window or a select area.

Block your Mac’s built-in camera to protect your privacy.

Block all notifications to eliminate disruptions.

Hide your desktop icons.

Hide or show selected icons in the Mac menu bar.

Access to Everything on Your Mac, Windows VMs and PC from Anywhere

Never worry again about forgetting a document you need on your office or home computer when you are away. Problem solved. Parallels Desktop 15 subscriptions include a concurrent subscription to Parallels Access TM and perpetual license customers receive a three-month subscription. Parallels Access makes it simple to securely access up to five computers (Mac or PC) from anywhere via an HTML5 web browser, and from an unlimited number of iPad, iPhone, and Android devices. You can use familiar native touch gestures on these devices, so you can be truly productive anytime from anywhere. Parallels Access makes it simple to work with any file or application that runs on your remote Mac, Windows VM, or PC—from AutoCAD to proprietary business applications, and more than 230,000 Windows applications that Parallels Desktop users run today.

Availability and Pricing

All editions of Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac (Standard, Pro Edition, and Business Edition) are available now for purchase either online at parallels.com/desktop , which also offers free full-featured 14-day trials for new users, or from retail and online stores worldwide. Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent three-month subscriptions to Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows and Parallels Access, which are also separately available to all PC and Mac users as stand-alone products for free trials and subscriptions.

Parallels Desktop for Mac customers (any edition) can get upgrade pricing for Parallels Desktop 15 online at parallels.com/desktop-upgrade .

Recommended Retail Price (RRP)

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac Upgrade from any edition to a perpetual license US$49.99 New subscription US$79.99 per year New perpetual license US$99.99 Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition Upgrade from any edition US$49.99 per year New subscription US$99.99 per year Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition US$99.99 per year

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.

Stay connected with Parallels and our online communities: Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/parallelsinc, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/parallelsmac and visit our blog at parallels.com/blogs.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit corel.com.

Media Contacts:

John Uppendahl, VP of Communications, john@parallels.com, +1 425 282-1734

Ryan Donough, Cohn & Wolfe for Parallels, ryan.donough@cohnwolfe.com, +1 415 403-8311

*User experience will depend on the hardware, especially the CPU and graphics card utilized on the Mac.

**Over Parallels Desktop 14

© 2019 Parallels International GmbH. Parallels, the Parallels logo, Parallels Access and Parallels Desktop are registered trademarks of Parallels International GmbH in the United States and/or other countries. Corel, CorelDRAW, MindManager, Painter, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the United States and/or other countries. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the United States and/or other countries. Mac, macOS, Metal, Apple Pencil, Touch Bar, Safari, Finder, iPad, iCloud, Sidecar, and iPod are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other names and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners.



www.corel.com/patents

