The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care, medical transportation, and assisted living companies, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Surprise Health and Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing facility with 100 skilled nursing beds located in Surprise, Arizona. The acquisition was effective August 12, 2019.



“We are very excited to once again add to our growing presence in Arizona,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “Adding this newly constructed facility to our existing facilities in the greater Phoenix area further enhances our ability to provide top-quality care for members of this community,” he added.

"We are thrilled to add this brand new operation to our growing market and are looking forward to working together with local healthcare communities to meet the needs of the residents we will be honored to serve," said Forrest Peterson, President of Bandera Healthcare, Inc., Ensign’s Arizona-based subsidiary.

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 201 skilled nursing operations, 27 of which also include assisted living operations, 57 assisted and independent living operations, 26 home health agencies, 28 hospice agencies and nine home care businesses across sixteen states. Ensign owns the real estate at 79 of its 258 healthcare operations.

Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 258 healthcare facilities, 26 home health agencies, 28 hospice agencies and nine home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net .

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



