U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Ghanaian Armed Forces Joint Press Conference

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Ghanaian Armed Forces (GAF) will conduct a joint press conference following the opening ceremony for Africa Endeavor Monday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. (L) at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey, AFRICOM chief of staff, and Ghanaian Army Lt Gen Obed Boamah Akwa, Ghana Chief of the Defence staff will address the press on the Africa Endeavor symposium as well as the AFRICOM and Ghanaian partnership.

Sponsored by AFRICOM, Africa Endeavor is an annual senior leader symposium and communications symposium designed to help develop multinational communications practices for peacekeeping, disaster response and counterterrorism missions mandated by the African Union and the United Nations.

Ghana’s Armed Forces, in partnership with AFRICOM, is hosting representatives from the African Union, other African regional organizations and more than 50 nations from across Africa, Europe, South America and the United States for the 14th annual Africa Endeavor 2019 Leader Symposium in Accra, Aug. 18-23.

Media interested in attending must RSVP with the AFRICOM Media Relations Office by e-mail at desiree.e.frame.mil@mail.mil no later than Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1 p.m. CEST.

Media members should submit their names, media outlet, work position title, nationality, and contact information to the above email address. Multiple names from the same organization may be submitted. Media members will be responsible for their own travel.

Opportunities for media will be limited to the press conference and the additional Africa Endeavor 2019 events indicated below held at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

Sunday, 18 August, 8:30 a.m. - Women’s Signal Forum

Monday, 19 August, 8:30 a.m. – Africa Endeavor Opening Ceremony

Tuesday, 20 August, 8:00 a.m. – Cyber Strategy and Policy Development

Tuesday, 20 August, 3:15 p.m. – Ghana’s Success in Communications Overview

Friday, 23 August, 10:30 a.m. – Africa Endeavor Closing Ceremony

For more information on AFRICOM, please visit www.africom.mil. For more information on the Ghanaian Armed Forces, please visit http://www.gafonline.mil.gh/



