Worldwide Bridal Wear Markets, 2019-2023 - Leading Players are Elie Saab France, JLM Couture, Justin Alexander, LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and V.E.W.

Increase in product premiumization
Brands delivering high-quality products are gaining popularity among brand-conscious customers. As a result, the demand for bridal wear with fresh embellishments, new color palette, and statement details is increasing. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global bridal wear market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Increasing influence of celebrities' bridal wear
Consumers get influenced by celebrity wedding attire. This is encouraging vendors to engage their customers through product promotion by celebrities and advertisements. Also, departments stores are investing in celebrity endorsements for their retail women's apparel brands, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as an increase in product premiumization, increased spending on weddings, and increasing adoption of multichannel marketing strategies.
However, declining marriage rates, availability of counterfeit products, and criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may hamper the growth of the bridal wear industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The bridal wear market analysis considers sales from both segments online and offline. The analysis also considers the sales of bridal wear in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of a wide range of bridal wear of different brands in specialty stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global bridal wear market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bridal wear manufacturers, that include:
- Elie Saab France
- JLM Couture Inc.
- Justin Alexander Inc.
- LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- V.E.W. Ltd.
Also, the bridal wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased adoption of omnichannel strategy
- Rising number of private-label brands and smaller manufacturers
- Increasing influence of celebrities' bridal wear
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Elie Saab France
- JLM Couture Inc.
- Justin Alexander Inc.
- LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- V.E.W. Ltd.
