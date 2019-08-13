Worldwide Bridal Wear Markets, 2019-2023 - Leading Players are Elie Saab France, JLM Couture, Justin Alexander, LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and V.E.W.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bridal Wear Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in product premiumization



Brands delivering high-quality products are gaining popularity among brand-conscious customers. As a result, the demand for bridal wear with fresh embellishments, new color palette, and statement details is increasing. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global bridal wear market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing influence of celebrities' bridal wear



Consumers get influenced by celebrity wedding attire. This is encouraging vendors to engage their customers through product promotion by celebrities and advertisements. Also, departments stores are investing in celebrity endorsements for their retail women's apparel brands, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as an increase in product premiumization, increased spending on weddings, and increasing adoption of multichannel marketing strategies.



However, declining marriage rates, availability of counterfeit products, and criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may hamper the growth of the bridal wear industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The bridal wear market analysis considers sales from both segments online and offline. The analysis also considers the sales of bridal wear in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of a wide range of bridal wear of different brands in specialty stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global bridal wear market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bridal wear manufacturers, that include:



Elie Saab France

JLM Couture Inc.

Justin Alexander Inc.

LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

V.E.W. Ltd.

Also, the bridal wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of omnichannel strategy

Rising number of private-label brands and smaller manufacturers

Increasing influence of celebrities' bridal wear

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Elie Saab France

JLM Couture Inc.

Justin Alexander Inc.

LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

V.E.W. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvllhh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.