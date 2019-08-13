Worldwide Whiskey Market Insights & Projections (2019-2023): Key Players are Allied Blenders & Distillers, Bacardi Global Brands, Brown-Forman Corp, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and Suntory Holdings
Growing popularity of whiskey-based tourism
Vendors are focusing on promoting whiskey-based tourism, which has increased the spending on distilleries. The majority of the visitors to Scottish distilleries are from the US, Germany, India, China, and Japan. Therefore, the growing popularity of whiskey-based tourism will lead to the expansion of the whiskey market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for whiskey in connected bottles
Vendors are focusing on offering differentiated products to increase customer base and gain a competitive edge. In line with this factor, vendors have started offering connected whiskey bottles, which have been incorporated with IoT and NFC technologies. Vendors can easily upload promotional offers through these bottles, which can be directly accessed by customers through their smartphones.
These connected bottles will also allow market vendors to enhance their customer relationship. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth during 2019-2023.
Market Dynamics
Also, our global whiskey report has observed market growth factors such as increasing number of product launches, opening of new whiskey distilleries, and growing popularity of whiskey-based tourism.
However, product recalls, increasing availability of other alcoholic beverages, and increasing number of campaigns to reduce alcohol consumption may hamper the growth of the whiskey industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The whiskey market analysis considers sales from the Scotch whiskey, American whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Irish whiskey, and other segments. The sales are made through off-trade and on-trade distribution channels. The analysis also considers the sales of whiskey in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the Scotch whiskey segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising popularity of Scotch whiskey-based tourism, increasing promotional activities by Scotch whiskey brands to attract customers, and presence of many Scotch whiskey distilleries will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global whiskey market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading whiskey manufacturers, which include:
- Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd.
- Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.
- Brown-Forman Corp.
- Diageo PLC
- Pernod Ricard S.A.
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
Also, the whiskey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Irish whiskey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- On-trade - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- New marketing campaigns for whiskey
- Growing demand for whiskey in connected bottles
- Growing focus of vendors on premiumization of whiskey
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd.
- Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.
- Brown-Forman Corp.
- Diageo PLC
- Pernod Ricard S.A.
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
