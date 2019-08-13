Worldwide Whiskey Market Insights & Projections (2019-2023): Key Players are Allied Blenders & Distillers, Bacardi Global Brands, Brown-Forman Corp, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and Suntory Holdings

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Whiskey Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing popularity of whiskey-based tourism



Vendors are focusing on promoting whiskey-based tourism, which has increased the spending on distilleries. The majority of the visitors to Scottish distilleries are from the US, Germany, India, China, and Japan. Therefore, the growing popularity of whiskey-based tourism will lead to the expansion of the whiskey market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for whiskey in connected bottles



Vendors are focusing on offering differentiated products to increase customer base and gain a competitive edge. In line with this factor, vendors have started offering connected whiskey bottles, which have been incorporated with IoT and NFC technologies. Vendors can easily upload promotional offers through these bottles, which can be directly accessed by customers through their smartphones.



These connected bottles will also allow market vendors to enhance their customer relationship. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth during 2019-2023.



Market Dynamics



Also, our global whiskey report has observed market growth factors such as increasing number of product launches, opening of new whiskey distilleries, and growing popularity of whiskey-based tourism.



However, product recalls, increasing availability of other alcoholic beverages, and increasing number of campaigns to reduce alcohol consumption may hamper the growth of the whiskey industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The whiskey market analysis considers sales from the Scotch whiskey, American whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Irish whiskey, and other segments. The sales are made through off-trade and on-trade distribution channels. The analysis also considers the sales of whiskey in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the Scotch whiskey segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising popularity of Scotch whiskey-based tourism, increasing promotional activities by Scotch whiskey brands to attract customers, and presence of many Scotch whiskey distilleries will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global whiskey market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading whiskey manufacturers, which include:



Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.

Brown-Forman Corp.

Diageo PLC

Pernod Ricard S.A.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Also, the whiskey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Irish whiskey - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

On-trade - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

New marketing campaigns for whiskey

Growing demand for whiskey in connected bottles

Growing focus of vendors on premiumization of whiskey

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.

Brown-Forman Corp.

Diageo PLC

Pernod Ricard S.A.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

