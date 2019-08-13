Automotive Microcontrollers: World Market to Witness a CAGR of Approx 1% Between 2019 & 2023, Hampered by Rising Cost Pressure on Automotive OEMs
Increase in electronic content in vehicles owing to stringent regulations for controlling emissions
Prominent automotive OEMs are focusing on the adoption of alternative methods to minimize fuel consumption. As a result, they are opting for electrification to boost the efficiency of modern vehicles. Consequently, the demand and adoption of automotive microcontrollers will also increase.
This demand will lead to the expansion of the global automotive microcontrollers market at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.
Development of new flash technology in automotive microcontrollers
There is an increase in the demand for microcontrollers with higher capabilities and performance due to the growing adoption of advanced electronic systems. These microcontrollers are embedded with large flash memory capacities.
The adoption of high-performance microcontrollers in automated technologies, electric vehicles, and OTA support is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
Also, our global automotive microcontrollers market report looks at factors such as the growing demand for automotive motor control microcontrollers, increase in electronic content in vehicles owing to stringent regulations for controlling emissions, and regulated functions safety standards for automotive microcontrollers.
However, rising cost pressure on automotive OEMs, new advanced electrical/electronic vehicle architectures to consolidate ECUs, and cybersecurity breach to negatively impact technology adoption may hamper the growth of the automotive microcontrollers industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The automotive microcontrollers market analysis considers sales from segments, including 32-bit microcontroller, 16-bit microcontroller, and 8-bit microcontroller. The analysis also considers the sales of automotive microcontrollers in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the 32-bit microcontroller segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for high-performance applications in the automotive industry will play a significant role in the 32-bit microcontroller segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of few several major players, the global automotive microcontrollers market is moderately concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive microcontrollers manufacturers, that include:
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- STMicroelectronics International N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Also, the automotive microcontrollers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAPACITY
- Comparison by capacity
- 32-bit microcontroller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 16-bit microcontroller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 8-bit microcontroller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by capacity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of safer and real-time microcontrollers for next-generation automotive vehicle architecture
- Development of new flash memory technology in automotive microcontrollers
- Incorporation of hardware security into automotive microcontroller
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- STMicroelectronics International N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
