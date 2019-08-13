Automotive Microcontrollers: World Market to Witness a CAGR of Approx 1% Between 2019 & 2023, Hampered by Rising Cost Pressure on Automotive OEMs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in electronic content in vehicles owing to stringent regulations for controlling emissions



Prominent automotive OEMs are focusing on the adoption of alternative methods to minimize fuel consumption. As a result, they are opting for electrification to boost the efficiency of modern vehicles. Consequently, the demand and adoption of automotive microcontrollers will also increase.



This demand will lead to the expansion of the global automotive microcontrollers market at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.



Development of new flash technology in automotive microcontrollers



There is an increase in the demand for microcontrollers with higher capabilities and performance due to the growing adoption of advanced electronic systems. These microcontrollers are embedded with large flash memory capacities.



The adoption of high-performance microcontrollers in automated technologies, electric vehicles, and OTA support is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, our global automotive microcontrollers market report looks at factors such as the growing demand for automotive motor control microcontrollers, increase in electronic content in vehicles owing to stringent regulations for controlling emissions, and regulated functions safety standards for automotive microcontrollers.



However, rising cost pressure on automotive OEMs, new advanced electrical/electronic vehicle architectures to consolidate ECUs, and cybersecurity breach to negatively impact technology adoption may hamper the growth of the automotive microcontrollers industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The automotive microcontrollers market analysis considers sales from segments, including 32-bit microcontroller, 16-bit microcontroller, and 8-bit microcontroller. The analysis also considers the sales of automotive microcontrollers in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the 32-bit microcontroller segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for high-performance applications in the automotive industry will play a significant role in the 32-bit microcontroller segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few several major players, the global automotive microcontrollers market is moderately concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive microcontrollers manufacturers, that include:



Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Also, the automotive microcontrollers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAPACITY



Comparison by capacity

32-bit microcontroller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

16-bit microcontroller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

8-bit microcontroller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by capacity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of safer and real-time microcontrollers for next-generation automotive vehicle architecture

Development of new flash memory technology in automotive microcontrollers

Incorporation of hardware security into automotive microcontroller

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

