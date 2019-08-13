Worldwide Full-Body Scanner Market Insights (2019-2023): Key Players are Adani Systems, L3Harris Technologies, QinetiQ Group, Smiths Group, and Westminster Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Full-Body Scanner Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Security concerns in transportation hubs and industrial facilities



Security is a primary concern for high-value industries such as diamond mining, wherein the traditional methods may prove ineffective or can be regarded as inhumane. This has resulted in an increase in the adoption of full-body scanners for detecting smuggled diamonds, gold, and other valuables on or within the body.



These events have contributed to a tense environment and bolstered the demand for full-body scanners as per the custom specifications of facility management, law enforcement, and homeland security agencies. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global full-body scanner market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



Integration of Al tools in scanning technologies



Numerous research programs are underway to employ Al capabilities into explosive detection equipment and full-body scanners. An Al-driven solution enables significant augmentation in inspection precision, thus greatly enhancing the overall efficiency.



The evolving implementation of Al is anticipated to incorporate airport-level screening in venues that were previously unsafe due to space constraints. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as increasing global passenger traffic, security concerns in transportation hubs and industrial facilities, stringent security mandates by government authorities.



However, the decline in the adoption of full-body scanners due to budget constraints, concerns regarding privacy and health of passengers, bottleneck caused by operational limitations of scanners may hamper the growth of the full-body scanner industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The full-body scanner market analysis considers sales from both ground-mounted scanner and vehicle-mounted scanner. The analysis also considers the sales of the full-body scanner in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the ground-mounted scanner segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing installations at new terminals of prominent airports to accommodate the rising passenger traffic will play a significant role in the ground-mounted scanner segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global full-body scanner market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading full-body scanner manufacturers, that include:



Adani Systems

L3Harris Technologies

QinetiQ Group

Smiths Group

Westminster Group

Also, the full-body scanner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Ground-mounted scanner - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Vehicle-mounted scanner - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of AI tools in scanning technologies

Emergence of laser spectroscopy detection technology

Advent of wearable explosive detection equipment

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adani Systems



L3Harris Technologies



QinetiQ Group

Smiths Group



Westminster Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fje0if

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.