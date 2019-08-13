MEK Inhibitors: Worldwide Markets to 2023 with Sales Data for MEKINIST, COTELLIC, and MEKTOVI
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MEK Inhibitors Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
High target affinity and specificity of MEK inhibitors
MEK inhibitors are the small molecule targeted therapy drugs that are used for the treatment of carcinomas. These drugs act on MEK directly and hinder its activity and help in decreasing the growth of the tumor. This demand for high target affinity and specificity of MEK inhibitors will lead to the expansion of the global MEK inhibitors market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Use of protein biomarkers in the diagnosis of NSCLC
Protein biomarkers help in detecting tumors as they can differentiate between the morphological as well as the chemical features of the protein in normal cells and abnormal cells. A major factor that is increasing the popularity of protein biomarkers for the detection of NSCLC is their efficacy in the diagnosis of the condition. The use of predictive protein biomarkers can also lower the cost of treatment as well as the adverse effects associated with it. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as high target affinity and specificity of MEK inhibitors, use of combination therapies, and strategic alliances. However, the uncertainties in abundance of substitutes, adverse effects of MEK inhibitors and stringent regulations may hamper the growth MEK inhibitors market over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The MEK inhibitors market analysis considers sale from MEKINIST, COTELLIC, and MEKTOVI. The analysis also considers the MEK inhibitors in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the MEKINIST segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as treatment of melanoma, presence of protein kinase, and cellular proliferation will play a significant role in the MEKINIST segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, global MEK inhibitors market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MEK inhibitors manufacturers, that include:
- AstraZeneca PLC
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
Also, global MEK inhibitors, market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- MEKINIST - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- COTELLIC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEKTOVI - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Special drug designations
- Expanded application
- Use of protein biomarkers in diagnosis of NSCLC
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AstraZeneca PLC
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4mahb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.