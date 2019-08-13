MEK Inhibitors: Worldwide Markets to 2023 with Sales Data for MEKINIST, COTELLIC, and MEKTOVI

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MEK Inhibitors Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



High target affinity and specificity of MEK inhibitors



MEK inhibitors are the small molecule targeted therapy drugs that are used for the treatment of carcinomas. These drugs act on MEK directly and hinder its activity and help in decreasing the growth of the tumor. This demand for high target affinity and specificity of MEK inhibitors will lead to the expansion of the global MEK inhibitors market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Use of protein biomarkers in the diagnosis of NSCLC



Protein biomarkers help in detecting tumors as they can differentiate between the morphological as well as the chemical features of the protein in normal cells and abnormal cells. A major factor that is increasing the popularity of protein biomarkers for the detection of NSCLC is their efficacy in the diagnosis of the condition. The use of predictive protein biomarkers can also lower the cost of treatment as well as the adverse effects associated with it. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as high target affinity and specificity of MEK inhibitors, use of combination therapies, and strategic alliances. However, the uncertainties in abundance of substitutes, adverse effects of MEK inhibitors and stringent regulations may hamper the growth MEK inhibitors market over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The MEK inhibitors market analysis considers sale from MEKINIST, COTELLIC, and MEKTOVI. The analysis also considers the MEK inhibitors in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the MEKINIST segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as treatment of melanoma, presence of protein kinase, and cellular proliferation will play a significant role in the MEKINIST segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, global MEK inhibitors market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MEK inhibitors manufacturers, that include:



AstraZeneca PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Also, global MEK inhibitors, market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



