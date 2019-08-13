Global ENT Laser Devices Market Outlook to 2023; Led by A.R.C. Laser, Boston Scientific Corp, El.En., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, and XIO Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ENT Laser Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing prevalence of ENT disorders



ENT laser devices are increasingly being preferred for tonsillectomy and oral cancer surgeries over conventional invasive surgeries, which have low patient compliance owing to complexities and longer recovery time. Apart from the advantages of ENT laser devices, the rising prevalence of ENT disorders, such as oral cancer, is the most crucial factor driving the sales of the medical equipment. As a result, the ENT laser devices market will record a CAGR over 6% during the forecast period.



Advancements in ENT lasers



Vendors are constantly innovating ENT laser devices to enhance their functionalities and improve sales. For instance, the integration of the endoscopic technology in the equipment has made it easy for surgeons to remove tumor. Since surgeons are constantly seeking modern surgical technologies to improve patient compliance and surgery procedures, the demand for advanced ENT lasers will grow over the forecast period. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report has observed market growth factors such increasing prevalence of ENT disorders and product launches. However, high costs associated with ENT surgeries, product recalls, and stringent regulations and standards on laser device manufacturing and use may hamper the growth of the ENT laser devices industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The ENT laser devices market analysis considers sales from the gas lasers and solid and semiconductor-based lasers segments. The analysis also considers the sales of ENT laser devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the gas lasers segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Gas lasers provide better surgical efficacy and have fewer complications compared with solid and semiconductor-based lasers. Therefore, the demand for gas lasers will continue to remain high for ENT surgeries, and the market segment will maintain its leading position over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global ENT laser devices market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ENT laser devices manufacturers, which include:



Also, the ENT laser devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Gas lasers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Solid and semiconductor-based lasers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Business strategies

Advancements in ENT lasers

Growing adoption of rehabilitation programs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

A.R.C. Laser GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

El.En. S.p.A.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.

XIO Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkjz45

