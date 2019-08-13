Global Public Cloud Services Market Set to Witness a CAGR of More Than 13% - Dominant Players are Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, and Microsoft

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Cloud Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing adoption of loT, ML, and big data technologies



Enterprises are increasingly implementing new data analysis models using advanced technologies such as loT, AI, big data, and ML, on huge volumes of datasets. Manufacturers are introducing new server designs with high computation power. Vendors are introducing servers embedded with field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and graphics processing unit (GPUs) for high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.



Thus, adoption of loT, ML, and big data technologies will lead to the expansion of the global public cloud services market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.



Shift toward Server Virtualization



Server virtualization enables the optimal use of server capacity. Increased server virtualization adoption can reduce the number of physical servers being used. Various public cloud service providers are providing servers and storage capacity by creating virtual instances of a single physical server. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of IoT, ML, and big data technologies, shift towards reduced capital expenditures on IT hardware, increasing number of data hyperscalers and colocation providers.



However, security and compliance issues related to the public cloud, network connectivity issues, and latency, problems associated with vendor lock-in may hamper the growth of the public cloud services industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The public cloud services market analysis considers sales from SaaS, IaaS, PaaS services. The analysis also considers the sales of public cloud services in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the SaaS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the cost-effectiveness and scalability of SaaS, rising use of messaging applications through smartphones and tablets, and wide scope of data recovery will play a significant role in the SaaS segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global public cloud services market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading public cloud services manufacturers, that include:



Also, the public cloud services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



