United States Pet Food Market Outlook to 2023 - Leading Players are Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Mills, Mars, Nestle, and The J. M. Smucker Co

Rising awareness of pet nutrition



Homemade pet foods are not wholesome and nutritionally balanced. This is driving the need for functional pet food products over homemade formulations. The rising awareness and significance of functional pet food products are driving the popularity of pet foods and will lead to the expansion of the global pet foods market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



The growing popularity of customized pet foods



Premium pet food is formulated from organic and single protein-source ingredients and has several health benefits. In addition, the demand for customized pet food products is increasing due to the humanization of pets. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as the rising awareness of pet nutrition, rise in pet ownership, and new product launches. However, stringent regulation, growing instances of pet food recalls, and health implications related to pet allergies may hamper the growth of the pet foods industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The pet foods market analysis considers sales from segments including dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snacks and treats. In 2018, the dry pet foods segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy transportation and long shelf life of dry pet foods will play a significant role in the dry pet foods segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global pet foods market is highly fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet foods manufacturers, that include:



Colgate-Palmolive Co.

General Mills Inc.

Mars Inc.

Nestle S.A.

The J. M. Smucker Co.

Also, the pet foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Dry pet food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wet pet food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pet snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Dog food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cat food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other small pet food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing prominence of sustainability and biotechnology in pet food formulation

Rising popularity of clean labeling

Growing popularity of customized pet foods

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

General Mills Inc.

Mars Inc.

Nestle S.A.

The J. M. Smucker Co.

