United States Pet Food Market Outlook to 2023 - Leading Players are Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Mills, Mars, Nestle, and The J. M. Smucker Co
Rising awareness of pet nutrition
Homemade pet foods are not wholesome and nutritionally balanced. This is driving the need for functional pet food products over homemade formulations. The rising awareness and significance of functional pet food products are driving the popularity of pet foods and will lead to the expansion of the global pet foods market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The growing popularity of customized pet foods
Premium pet food is formulated from organic and single protein-source ingredients and has several health benefits. In addition, the demand for customized pet food products is increasing due to the humanization of pets. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as the rising awareness of pet nutrition, rise in pet ownership, and new product launches. However, stringent regulation, growing instances of pet food recalls, and health implications related to pet allergies may hamper the growth of the pet foods industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The pet foods market analysis considers sales from segments including dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snacks and treats. In 2018, the dry pet foods segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy transportation and long shelf life of dry pet foods will play a significant role in the dry pet foods segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global pet foods market is highly fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet foods manufacturers, that include:
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- General Mills Inc.
- Mars Inc.
- Nestle S.A.
- The J. M. Smucker Co.
Also, the pet foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Dry pet food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wet pet food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pet snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Dog food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cat food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other small pet food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing prominence of sustainability and biotechnology in pet food formulation
- Rising popularity of clean labeling
- Growing popularity of customized pet foods
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- General Mills Inc.
- Mars Inc.
- Nestle S.A.
- The J. M. Smucker Co.
