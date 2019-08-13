World Cranial Orthoses Market to 2023 with Sales Data for Plagiocephaly, Scaphocephaly, and Brachycephaly

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cranial Orthoses Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing incidence of cranial deformities



The prevalence rate of various head shape anomalies during the growth period of an infant varies between 45%-47%. Similarly, congenital muscular torticollis (CMT) is another condition with an incidence rate of about 15%-17% of the normal newborns. The increasing number of such conditions is positively influencing the demand for cranial orthoses and will lead to the expansion of the global cranial orthoses market at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.



Use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses



3D scanners are more accurate than plaster molds, which aids in the process of more accurate development of cranial orthoses. This boosts the appropriate growth of the skull or head of infants. The growing popularity and adoption of 3D scanners for cranial orthoses are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the increasing incidence of cranial deformities, FDA approved devices and favorable reimbursement conditions.



However, the availability of alternative methods to cranial orthoses, drawbacks associated with cranial orthoses, and lack of access to quality healthcare in underdeveloped and developing regions may hamper the growth of the cranial orthoses industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The cranial orthoses market analysis considers sales from segments, including plagiocephaly, scaphocephaly, and brachycephaly. The analysis also considers the sales of cranial orthoses in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the plagiocephaly segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of cranial orthoses for effective and safe treatment of plagiocephaly will play a significant role in the plagiocephaly segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global cranial orthoses market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cranial orthoses manufacturers, that include:



Also, the cranial orthoses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Active helmets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Passive helmets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Plagiocephaly - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Scaphocephaly - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Brachycephaly - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses

Increase in healthcare spending

High growth potential of emerging economies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

