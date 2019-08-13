World Cranial Orthoses Market to 2023 with Sales Data for Plagiocephaly, Scaphocephaly, and Brachycephaly
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cranial Orthoses Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing incidence of cranial deformities
The prevalence rate of various head shape anomalies during the growth period of an infant varies between 45%-47%. Similarly, congenital muscular torticollis (CMT) is another condition with an incidence rate of about 15%-17% of the normal newborns. The increasing number of such conditions is positively influencing the demand for cranial orthoses and will lead to the expansion of the global cranial orthoses market at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.
Use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses
3D scanners are more accurate than plaster molds, which aids in the process of more accurate development of cranial orthoses. This boosts the appropriate growth of the skull or head of infants. The growing popularity and adoption of 3D scanners for cranial orthoses are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the increasing incidence of cranial deformities, FDA approved devices and favorable reimbursement conditions.
However, the availability of alternative methods to cranial orthoses, drawbacks associated with cranial orthoses, and lack of access to quality healthcare in underdeveloped and developing regions may hamper the growth of the cranial orthoses industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The cranial orthoses market analysis considers sales from segments, including plagiocephaly, scaphocephaly, and brachycephaly. The analysis also considers the sales of cranial orthoses in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the plagiocephaly segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of cranial orthoses for effective and safe treatment of plagiocephaly will play a significant role in the plagiocephaly segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global cranial orthoses market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cranial orthoses manufacturers, that include:
- Becker Orthopedic
- Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics
- Cranial Technologies Inc.
- Hanger Inc.
- Orthomerica Products Inc.
- Scheck & Siress Prosthetics Inc.
Also, the cranial orthoses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Active helmets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Passive helmets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Plagiocephaly - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Scaphocephaly - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Brachycephaly - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses
- Increase in healthcare spending
- High growth potential of emerging economies
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Becker Orthopedic
- Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics
- Cranial Technologies Inc.
- Hanger Inc.
- Orthomerica Products, Inc.
- Scheck & Siress Prosthetics, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlpxpv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.