Global Blind-Spot Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2024 - Continental, Denso, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive, and Autoliv are the Leading Players

The global blind-spot monitoring systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12.7% in the period between 2019 and 2024.

Introduction



Drivers nowadays are getting more concerned about safety features in their vehicles and thus are willing to pay the cost of acquiring safer vehicles.

The main threat for a driver on the highway comes from the surrounding vehicles especially when he is not aware of their close presence. The OEMs approaches the problem of blind spot detection in a slightly different way, but we can loosely group the new blind-spot monitoring solutions into two different categories: Active and Passive.

This report analyzes the active blind-spot monitoring solutions and provides insights about various technologies including LIDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic and various sensors along with the market associated with them.

Market Insights



Over the last few years, growth was slow due to the high cost of safety systems and they were primarily installed in premium vehicles. However, in recent years the growing need for vehicle and passenger safety is making the installation of advanced safety systems a necessity in most vehicles. The growing stringency of government regulations pertaining to passenger and vehicle safety is also giving a significant boost to this market.

APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, owing to the growing demand in Japan, China, and India. Increasing sales of luxury vehicles and improving safety standards and measures taken by the government to reduce road accidents would continue driving the demand for blind spot detection in this region.

Continental, Denso, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive, and Autoliv are the leading players in global automotive blind spot detection solutions market. Other manufacturers include ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna, Denso and Valeo among various others. New product launches, innovations in technology, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage



This report provides an extensive analysis of technology perspective which is segmented based upon technology type, product type and vehicle type. This report also comprises of key insights from patent analysis of different companies and universities in this domain. Additionally, the report provides market-related insights including the key market trends, current and future market demand and the factors affecting the market along with a detailed competitive landscape.

Key Purposes of the Study

To identify and analyse the patenting activity in the domain of Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions.

To identify and analyse the technological innovations in the domain of Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions.

To identify the whitespace for new technology development.

To estimate and project the global market for Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions market on different segments.

To analyse the key factors influencing the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and trends).

To provide detailed profiling on the key players along with the analysis of the competitive developments.

List of Topics Covered



1. Technology Overview

Introduction

Objective & Scope

Summary

2. Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Overview

Introduction

Evolution of Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions

Role and function of Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions

Inclination towards driver assistance system

3. Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Segmentation

Introduction

Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions by Type of Vehicles Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle Medium and Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions by Technology Type RADAR LIDAR Ultrasonic Other sensors

Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions by Type of Product Blindspot detection system Park assist system Surround-view systems Back-up camera system Virtual Pillar



4. Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions: An IP Overview

Geographic Activity United States Top players in the United States Important IPs in the United States Europe Top players in Europe Important IPs in Europe Asia Top players in Asia Important IPs in Asia Collaborations/Acquisitions/Licensing Activity of top ten players in Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Collaboration between companies Collaboration between company and universities Licensing activity among universities, companies and individuals Acquisition in the Blind Spot Detection Solutions domain Blind Spot Detection Solutions based comparison between top players



5. Analysis of Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions trends of leading patent holders

White Space Analysis

6. Recent activities in Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions

Contract/funding information Contract/funding objective Contract/funding receiving company information

Partnership/Collaboration/Licensing Partnership/Collaboration/Licensing objective Information about associated companies New emerging technologies Information of associated company Information on associated inventors Undergoing research activities Information of associated company Information on associated inventors



7. Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions - Market Dynamics

Introduction

Drivers Stringent government regulations pertaining to vehicle safety Growing consumer demand for active safety systems

Restraints Regulations regarding mirrorless vehicles Usage of radar detectors is considered illegal in few countries

Opportunities Development of autonomous vehicles and growing demand for semi-autonomous vehicle Demand for Multicamera Systems in Emerging Markets

Challenges Difficulty in real-time image processing in surround view systems



8. Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Market Development: Market Value and Volume Forecast (2019 - 2024)

Introduction

Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Market by Vehicle Type Introduction Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle Medium and Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Market by Technology Type Introduction RADAR LIDAR Ultrasonic Other sensors

Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Market by Type of Product Blindspot detection system Park assist system Surround-view systems Back-up camera system Virtual Pillar

Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Market by End User Type Introduction OEMs Aftermarket

Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Market by Region Americas US Canada Others Europe Germany France UK Others APAC China Japan Others RoW Middle East Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

Key Developments by companies

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiling Continental ZF Friedrichshafen Magna Bosch Denso Valeo Aptiv Autoliv Ficosa Wabco Hella Gentex Samvardhana Motherson Murakami Corporation Logigo Automotive Renesas Lumen Hyundai Mobis Samsung Electro Mechanics Sl Corporation Mobileye Stonkam Ambarella Inc. Harman Muth Mirror Systems Voxx International



