ITRI and UCLA to Collaborate on AI Robot Development

/EIN News/ -- HSINCHU, Taiwan, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering today announced a research collaboration to develop AI in robotics. ITRI President Edwin Liu and UCLA Samueli Dean Jayathi Murthy signed an MoU to implement a bridge program that connects academic expertise and industrial applications. This collaboration, scheduled to commence in September, will focus on cultivating top talent to develop state-of-the-art research based on a future AI robotics blueprint. The objective is to accelerate AI industrialization to meet market demand.



“We are happy to take advantage of our combined strengths and spur innovation,” said Dean Murthy. “ITRI is a leading research institution and this collaboration will help connect the latest AI research and technologies.”



Dr. Liu said, “The arrival of Industry 4.0 means that global manufacturing requires large-scale cross-disciplinary technological innovation. Taiwan has a highly-sought industrial base and R&D capacity, and this is an excellent opportunity to introduce smart manufacturing and create blue ocean markets.”

UCLA Samueli ranks among the best engineering schools in the United States and globally, boasting outstanding research achievements and industry-academia collaborations. It is expected that the two sides will jointly develop AI robotic solutions with considerable market value, such as hand tools and sports equipment, which are suited for rapid commercialization.



As a reliable industry partner in R&D, ITRI continues to leverage international resources and identify global opportunities to open up new markets. Since its inception, ITRI has actively cultivated R&D talent and, to date, has over 25,000 alumni, many of whom are renowned business leaders.



