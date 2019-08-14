Respect The Underground Selects Events.com as Official Technology Partner for its Arizona Hip-Hop Festival

Owner & Founder of Respect The Underground, Justus Samuel

6th Annual Arizona Hip-Hop Festival partners with Events.com

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events.com , a leading global event management and registration platform, announced today that Respect The Underground , an elite pro-artist platform, has chosen Events.com as its official ticketing partner to power their sixth annual multi-day Arizona Hip-Hop Festival Respect The Underground is an underground global authority that provides an open-source platform of resources and development for independent artists all over the world. The Arizona Hip-Hop Festival showcases many talents and brings together the community to experience all the elements of hip hop culture.It is the largest entirely independent hip hop festival in the world, with over 400 live performances, 100 live painters, break-dancing, live graffiti, educational workshops, food trucks, and custom car shows. Displaying all walks of life from the Southwest, the festival is a genuine representation of hip hop in its purest form.“Events.com allowed us to take our business to the next level, giving us the tools to manage our events, and extend our reach to sponsors outside of our network,” said Justus Samuel, Owner & Founder of Respect The Underground. “They’ve helped us streamline the ticketing experience and ability to purchase merchandise for our concert goers. We just leveled up,” he added.“Events.com is proud to partner with Respect The Underground," said Stephen Partridge, Co-founder and President of Events.com. “Much like the way Arizona Hip-Hop Festival brings the finest elements of hip hop into one weekend, Events.com offers more than just a ticketing platform. Through this partnership, we’re honored to help take their event to the next level by providing them with our event marketing and sponsorship services.”The 6th Annual Arizona Hip-Hop Festival takes place November 16-17, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets are available now on Events.comAbout Events.comEvents.com connects people with the experiences they love. Its mobile-first event management and registration platform helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from low-key fundraisers to massive festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, including sponsorship sales software, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Learn more at Events.com.

