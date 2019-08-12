Porsche presents the 2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and 2020 Cayenne Coupé Turbo S E-Hybrid

The most powerful Porsche Cayenne is a plug-in hybrid

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche continues to focus on e-mobility, with the Cayenne range following the Panamera series in now featuring a plug-in hybrid as its new flagship model. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé draw their system output of 670 HP from the intelligent interaction of a 541 HP four-litre V8 engine and a 134 HP electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission. The maximum system torque of 663 lb.-ft. is available from just above idle. Both models accelerate from a standing start to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 295 km/h. This exceptional performance is matched by a high level of efficiency: the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé can drive for up to 40 kilometres with zero local emissions, based on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

In addition to the two top models, the hybrid range from Porsche now includes the new Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé with system power of 455 HP, torque of 516 lb.-ft., and electric range of up to 43 kilometres, based on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

Speeds of up to 135 km/h with purely electric power

Like all Porsche plug-in hybrids, the new top-of-the-range model in the Cayenne family is also one of the sportiest vehicles in the premium segment – not in spite of its hybrid powertrain but because of it. In the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid models, the electric motor is located between the V8 engine and the eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission.



The two motors are interconnected via a separating clutch inside the hybrid module, referred to as the Electric Clutch Actuator (ECA). In E-Power driving mode, the electric motor can propel the vehicle up to a maximum speed of 135 km/h on its own. It can also be used in the other modes for an additional power boost. These modes are selectable via the standard Sport Chrono Package (Hybrid Auto, Sport, and Sport Plus). Porsche has taken this boost strategy from the 918 Spyder super sports car.

The lithium-ion battery is installed underneath the load space floor and has a capacity of 14.1 kWh. The high-voltage battery can be fully charged within 2.4 hours with the standard 7.2 kW onboard AC charger when using a 400-volt connection with a 16-amp fuse. The charging process takes six hours from a conventional domestic socket with a rating of 230 volts and 10 amps. Charging can also be scheduled via Porsche Communication Management (PCM) or the Porsche Connect app (for smartphones and Apple® Watch).

Roll stabilization system, air suspension, and ceramic brakes as standard

The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé come with extensive factory-fitted equipment as standard. Features include the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) electric roll stabilization system, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) rear-axle differential lock, the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) high-performance brake system, 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels in Aero design including wheel arch extensions in body colour, Power Steering Plus, and the Sport Chrono Package. The adaptive three-chamber air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), ensures a broad spectrum of typical Porsche driving dynamics and a comfortable ride. Up to 22-inch lightweight alloy wheels and rear-axle steering are also available as options.

Full connectivity and auxiliary air conditioning as standard

All Cayenne models include full connectivity as standard. This enables online navigation with real-time traffic information, smart online voice control, and extensive Porsche Connect services – including searching for public charging stations. Additional options for all Cayenne derivatives when the new model year starts include wireless Apple CarPlay®, new USB-C ports and a smartphone storage tray with inductive charging function. All hybrid models from Porsche have standard auxiliary air conditioning. This can be remote-controlled directly via the PCM and via the Porsche Connect app, and enables the vehicle to be heated and cooled even when the ignition is not switched on.

All Cayenne models feature LED headlights, a cruise control system with speed limiter function, camera-based pedestrian protection and Park Assist at the front and rear – including a rear-view camera system. Options include LED matrix beam headlights, a head-up display, Night Vision with thermal imaging camera, and the Porsche InnoDrive digital co-pilot including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, road sign recognition, active lane guidance, junction assistant, and emergency braking.

A double debut: Cayenne Coupé as a V6 and V8 hybrid

With the Cayenne Coupé, Porsche has added an even sportier variant to its successful SUV line-up. Highlights of the coupé include sharper lines with a unique roof and rear section, an adaptive rear spoiler, a rear seat bench with the characteristics of two individual seats, and two different roof designs: a panoramic fixed glass roof as standard and an optional carbon roof. Like the SUV, the SUV coupé is now available in two different hybrid versions: in combination with the 4.0-litre V8 twin turbo engine and with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo engine. The new Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé has a system output of 455 HP and a system torque of 516 lb.-ft. In conjunction with the standard Sport Chrono Package, it sprints from a standing start to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds (5.0 seconds with the lightweight sports package) and has a top speed of 253 km/h.

Pricing

All four different plug-in hybrid versions of the Cayenne are now available to order. Prices in Canada start at $93,000 for the Cayenne E-Hybrid and $99,000 for the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé. Arriving in Canada in the first quarter of 2020, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is available from $182,200, and the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé starts at $187,100.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre will open its doors and service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

