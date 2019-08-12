Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader

Noelle O’Mara named Group President, Prepared Foods

O’Mara’s new role involves managing all aspects of Tyson Foods’ $9 billion prepared foods business, which includes billion-dollar brands Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, and Hillshire Farm®. The job also includes oversight of one-third of Tyson Foods’ manufacturing facilities and more than 25,000 team members.

O’Mara has more than 17 years of general management experience that includes profit and loss responsibility, food marketing and innovation. She joined Tyson Foods in April 2016 as vice president, new business models. She served as general manager and senior vice president of the Tyson® and Jimmy Dean® business units before being named chief marketing officer earlier this year.

“Noelle is the right choice to lead the continued growth of our prepared foods business,” said Noel White, President and CEO of Tyson Foods. “She has the leadership, knowledge and experience we need to help us deliver the next generation of innovation and service to our customers and consumers.”

Before joining Tyson Foods, O’Mara held senior level general manager positions with Kraft Heinz, where she led marketing and innovation for some of America’s most iconic brands. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business.

O’Mara replaces outgoing leader Sally Grimes who announced earlier this year her intent to leave Tyson Foods. O’Mara will continue to report to Noel White and remain on the enterprise leadership team. While the new role takes effect immediately, Grimes will assist with the transition. O’Mara will also continue the duties of chief marketing officer on an interim basis.



About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 121,000 team members at September 29, 2018. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

Contact: Susan Wassel, 312-614-8658, susan.wassel@tyson.com

