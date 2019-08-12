SMTC Corporation Amends Debt Agreements to Support Growth

Lowers Expenses; Expanded Asset-Based Revolver & Improved Covenants Adds Flexibility

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTX ), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of the Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, announced that it has amended its credit agreements as part of its ongoing activities to improve its capital structure.



On August 8th SMTC amended its credit agreements and reduced its Term A loan outstanding balance from $50 million to $40 million. The amended credit agreements improve our financial covenants, lowers our cash-interest costs and expands borrowing capacity under our asset-based revolving credit facility to $65 million from $45 million.

The revised credit agreements are part of the company’s ongoing strategy to align its capital structure to position for growth. In late June, SMTC completed a Rights Offering and Registered Direct Offering that generated aggregate proceeds of approximately $14.6 million. On July 3rd, SMTC used $12 million of those proceeds to accelerate pay-off of its more expensive and restrictive outstanding Term B debt.

“We executed on our debt-reshaping strategy and remain committed to further strengthening our balance sheet through working capital programs to support the needs of our customers and supply-chain partners and profitably grow our business,” SMTC Corporation’s President and CEO Ed Smith said.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by their use of forward looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other and similar words, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcome of our capital expenditure initiatives, the anticipated benefits to our customers of recent facilities improvements, and other. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from forward looking statements include the challenges of managing quickly expanding operations and integrating acquired companies, fluctuations in demand for customers' products and changes in customers' product sources, competition in the electronics manufacturing services industry, component shortages, and others risks and uncertainties discussed in SMTC's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and SMTC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. Following this acquisition, SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in United States, China and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors and Telecom, Networking and Communications; and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases.

SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX and was added to the Russell Microcap® Index in 2018. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg

Managing Director

Darrow Associates, Inc.

516-419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com







