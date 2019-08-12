LRAD® Corporation Reports Record Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine-Month Revenues

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD), a critical communications company, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter and first nine months ended June 30, 2019.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues were $8.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the highest in any fiscal third quarter in the Company’s history. Third quarter fiscal 2018 revenues were $7.5 million.

Gross margin was 51.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with 49.2% in the same period last year.

Net income was $638,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. This represents an increase of $718,000 over the net loss of $80,000, or $ (0.00) per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

“A 66% increase in public safety revenues over fiscal Q3 2018 and strong defense shipments fueled record fiscal third quarter revenue results,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. “Bookings for the quarter were $10.4 million, an increase of more than $3 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2018.”

First Nine Months Financial Results

Revenues were $29.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019, an increase of 27% when compared with $23.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.

Gross margin was 50.9% for the first nine months of fiscal 2019, compared with 50.8% in the same period last year.

Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2019, an increase of $4.2 million when compared with a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.04) per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.3 million at June 30, 2019, up from $11.1 million at September 30, 2018.

“The $29.2 million in revenues is a Company record for any first nine-month fiscal year period and surpasses all previous total fiscal year revenue results,” continued Mr. Danforth. “Bookings for the fiscal first nine-months were strong at $20.9 million, up $1.4 million from the same period a year ago.”

Select Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Operating and Business Highlights

Received a $4.75 million maintenance agreement for AHDs deployed by the Indian Navy

Announced $1.7 million in defense and homeland security orders

Received $850,000 in international public safety notification and wildlife preservation orders

Announced a $500,000 follow-on Canadian Army order

Presented a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) webinar for emergency managers and demonstrated LRAD’s compatibility with FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS)

Installed LRAD public safety notification systems packaged with Genasys software in Mill Valley, CA

“For the fiscal 4th quarter, robust bookings and backlog have the Company on track for an increase in revenues over fiscal Q4 2018,” Mr. Danforth concluded. “Growth in public safety, emergency warning mass notification and defense orders is expected to drive further increases in bookings and backlog, positioning the Company for continued revenue growth through fiscal 2020 and beyond.”

We include in this press release Non-GAAP operational metric of bookings, which we believe provides helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance. We consider bookings a leading indicator of future revenues and use this metric to support production planning. Bookings is an internal, operational metric that measures the total dollar value of customer purchase orders executed in a period, regardless of the timing of the related revenue recognition.

About LRAD Corporation

The Company's proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and advanced Genasys™ mass notification systems and mobile alert solutions are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, notify and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, resolve uncertain situations, and protect lives.

LRAD systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, homeland and border security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, incident management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation. For more information, visit LRAD.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. LRAD Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

LRAD Corporation and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's omitted) June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,290 $ 11,063 Short-term marketable securities 2,978 3,592 Restricted cash 370 404 Accounts receivable, net 6,814 2,786 Inventories, net 6,413 6,734 Prepaid expenses and other 759 3,091 Total current assets 28,624 27,670 Long-term marketable securities 1,500 1,201 Long-term restricted cash 435 340 Deferred tax assets, net 5,282 5,957 Property and equipment, net 2,358 2,449 Goodwill 2,396 2,446 Intangible assets, net 1,297 1,557 Prepaid expenses and other - noncurrent 124 241 Total assets $ 42,016 $ 41,861 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 813 $ 3,083 Accrued liabilities 3,635 3,200 Notes payable, current portion 291 297 Total current liabilities 4,739 6,580 Notes payable, less current portion 34 53 Other liabilities, noncurrent 2,511 1,739 Total liabilities 7,284 8,372 Total stockholders' equity 34,732 33,489 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 42,016 $ 41,861





LRAD Corporation and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (000's omitted except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 8,864 $ 7,514 $ 29,233 $ 23,011 Cost of revenues 4,262 3,815 14,351 11,319 Gross profit 4,602 3,699 14,882 11,692 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,713 2,904 7,939 7,610 Research and development 1,203 973 3,531 2,665 Total operating expenses 3,916 3,877 11,470 10,275 Income from operations 686 (178) 3,412 1,417 Other income and expense, net 70 24 126 74 Income before income taxes 756 (154) 3,538 1,491 Income tax expense 118 (74) 675 2,794 Net income (loss) $ 638 $ (80) $ 2,863 $ (1,303) Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.00) $ 0.09 $ (0.04) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,575,118 32,306,207 32,684,311 32,314,038 Diluted 33,372,777 32,306,207 33,341,057 32,314,038



