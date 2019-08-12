Intrusion Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.8 Million for Second Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrusion Inc. (OTCQB: INTZ), (“Intrusion”) announced today financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Intrusion’s net income was $1.8 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to a net income of $474 thousand in the second quarter 2018 and net income of $947 thousand in the first quarter 2019.

Revenue for the second quarter 2019 was $4.0 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter 2018 and $3.2 million for the first quarter 2019.

Gross profit margin was 60 percent of revenue in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 61 percent in the second quarter 2018 and 60 percent in the first quarter 2019.

Intrusion’s second quarter 2019 operating expenses were $0.7 million compared to $0.9 million in the second quarter 2018 and $0.9 million in the first quarter 2019. Operating expenses benefited from a $200 thousand reduction in second quarter sales and marketing expense due to a reimbursement of a prior period expense from a customer. Operating expenses also benefited from reduced sales and marketing expenses associated with shifting expenses to cost of sales for current projects. It is expected that sales and marketing expense will return to more traditional levels in the third quarter 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, Intrusion reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 million, working capital of $1.4 million and debt of $91 thousand.

“Our balance sheet continues to improve with loan payable to officer paid in full, compared to a balance of $1.8 million at year end 2018, and a cash balance of $1.5 million at June 30, 2019. Orders for the second quarter 2019 totaled $2.9 million, all from existing customers,” stated G. Ward Paxton, President and CEO of Intrusion.

Intrusion’s management will host its regularly scheduled quarterly conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operational progress at 4:00 P.M., CDT today. Interested investors can access the call at 1-877-258-4925. For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be accessible beginning today at 7:00 P.M., CDT until August 19, 2019 by calling 1-855-859-2056 or 1-800-585-8367. At the replay prompt, enter conference identification number 6866927. Additionally, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.intrusion.com.

About Intrusion Inc.



Intrusion Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. Intrusion’s product families include TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. Intrusion’s products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com . We develop, market and support a family of entity identification, high-speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, without limitations, statements regarding future revenue growth and profitability, the difficulties in forecasting future sales caused by current economic and market conditions, the effects of sales and implementation cycles for our products on our quarterly results and difficulties in accurately estimating market growth, the effect of military actions on government and corporate spending on information security products, spending patterns of, and appropriations to, U.S. government departments, as well as other statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”







INTRUSION INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except par value amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,477 $ 1,652 Accounts receivable 2,705 1,967 Prepaid expenses 325 91 Total current assets 4,507 3,710 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 314 200 Finance leases right-of-use asset, net 89 121 Operating leases right-of-use asset, net 1,467 — Other assets 38 38 Total noncurrent assets 1,908 359 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,415 $ 4,069





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,568 $ 1,596 Dividends payable 20 594 Finance leases liability, current portion 48 58 Operating lease liability, current portion 271 — Deferred revenue 1,183 1,004 Total current liabilities 3,090 3,252 Noncurrent Liabilities Loan payable to officer — 1,815 Finance leases liability, noncurrent portion 43 64 Operating lease liability, noncurrent portion 1,460 — Total noncurrent liabilities 1,503 1,879 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit): Preferred stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 5,000 Series 1 shares issued and outstanding – 200 Liquidation preference of $1,012 in 2019 and $1,213 in 2018 707 707 Series 2 shares issued and outstanding – 460

Liquidation preference of $1,155 in 2019 and $1,385 in 2018 724 724 Series 3 shares issued and outstanding – 289

Liquidation preference of $633 in 2019 and $760 in 2018 412

412

Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 80,000 Issued shares – 13,539 in 2019 and 13,259 in 2018

Outstanding shares – 13,529 in 2019 and 13,249 in 2018 135 133 Common stock held in treasury, at cost – 10 shares (362 ) (362 ) Additional paid-in capital 56,785 56,609 Accumulated deficit (56,536 ) (59,242 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43 ) (43 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 1,822 (1,062 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 6,415 $ 4,069







INTRUSION INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 4,020 $ 2,369 $ 7,211 $ 4,632 Cost of revenue 1,590 926 2,874 1,778 Gross profit 2,430 1,443 4,337 2,854 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 46 431 458 845 Research and development 296 200 477 503 General and administrative 321 290 652 585 Operating income 1,767 522 2,750 921



Interest expense, net (9 ) (48 ) (44 ) (101 ) Income before income taxes 1,758 474 2,706 820 Income tax provision — — — — Net income $ 1,758 $ 474 $ 2,706 $ 820 Preferred stock dividends accrued (35 ) (35 ) (69 ) (69 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1,723 $ 439 $ 2,637 $ 751 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.20 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,523 13,017 13,466 12,982 Diluted 15,371 14,791 15,314 14,756

Financial Contact

Michael L. Paxton, VP, CFO

972.301.3658, mpaxton@intrusion.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.