Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE), an innovating owner and operator of barbeque restaurants, globally, today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Company-owned same store net sales decreased 0.8%, driven by traffic decreases in Dine-In, partially offset by a 6.8% increase in To-Go same store net sales.

Domestic franchise-operated same store net sales increased 0.7% year-over-year. Franchise-operated system, including international units, increased by 0.5%.

Reacquired eight Famous Dave’s franchise stores at attractive valuations, which are slated for upgrades and relaunches.

Generated over $800,000 in operating cash flow.

Launched 2,300 square foot small-footprint restaurant in Tucson, Arizona through a Famous Dave’s franchisee.

Approximately 102,000 downloads of loyalty app since it was launched in December 2018.

Highlights Subsequent to the Second Quarter 2019:

Reacquired five restaurants in Arizona and Kentucky from franchisees.

Announced agreement with Beyond Meat to add innovative and delicious non-meat items to the Famous Dave’s menu.

Executive Comments

Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “For the second time since 2011, our franchise community posted positive same store net sales, driven by a 0.7% increase from domestic franchisees, partially offset by a 5.8% decline from our international community. During the first half of fiscal 2019, we have reinvested approximately $5.7 million into our system, including repurchasing franchise restaurants, and refreshes of company owned restaurants. In addition, we refinanced our credit facility in preparation of our growth initiatives. We have also begun the process to open new, small footprint restaurants in select markets.”

Key Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

Restaurant count: Franchise-operated 107 135 107 135 Company-owned 29 15 29 15 Total 136 150 136 150 Same store net restaurant sales %: Franchise-operated, domestic 0.7 % (1.4 ) % 0.6 % (1.4 ) % Franchise-operated, international(1) (5.8 ) % (17.8 ) % (14.8 ) % (9.3 ) % Franchise-operated total 0.5 % (2.0 ) % 0.2 % (1.5 ) % Company-owned (0.8 ) % 1.2 % 1.0 % 3.2 % Total 0.4 % (1.6 ) % 0.3 % (1.0 ) % (in thousands, expect per share data) System-wide restaurant sales(2) $ 90,647 $ 97,262 $ 173,386 $ 184,429 Net income $ 1,040 $ 1,392 $ 1,122 $ 2,390 Adjusted net income(3) 1,439 1,701 2,060 2,653 Net income, per diluted share $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 Adjusted net income, per diluted share(3) 0.16 0.19 0.22 0.33 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 2,446 $ 2,700 $ 3,477 $ 4,494

___________________________________

(1) International franchise comparable sales declines are primarily related to Puerto Rico, which is still yet to recover from the effects of recent hurricanes.

(2) System-wide restaurant sales include sales for all Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants, as reported by franchisees. Restaurant sales for franchise-operated restaurants are not revenues of the Company and are not included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

(3) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

Second Quarter 2019 Review

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $21.1 million, up 45.3% from the second quarter of 2018. The increase in year-over-year restaurant sales, net for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was driven primarily by the acquisition of Famous Dave’s stores in Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa and a 0.5% increase in franchise-operated same store net sales.

On a weighted basis, same store net sales for our To-Go line of business increased 2.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to the prior year period, partially offset by a decline in Dine In and Catering lines of business of 2.7% and 0.3%, respectively. During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Dine In represented approximately 51% of our total restaurant sales, net, while To Go and Catering represented 36% and 13% of restaurant sales, net, respectively.

Restaurant-level operating margin, as a percentage of restaurant sales, net, for Company-owned restaurants was 3.4% compared to 6.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. This decline in restaurant-level operating margin was primarily a result of acquisitions of new stores in 2019, which we believe will stabilize over the remainder of fiscal 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018 represented approximately 11.3% and 14.5% of total revenues, respectively. The increase to general and administrative expenses primarily related to acquisition costs incurred related to our completed and pending acquisitions.

Net income was approximately $1.0 million, or $0.11 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to net income of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.16 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $1.4 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to adjusted net income of approximately $1.7 million, or $0.19 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. A reconciliation between adjusted net income and its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.

About Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s develops, owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants. Its menu features award-winning barbequed and grilled meats, a selection of salads, sandwiches, side items, and made-from-scratch desserts. As of August 12, 2019, the Company owns 33 locations and franchises an additional 101 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and United Arab Emirates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures including those indicated below. These non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. By providing non-GAAP measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, the Company believes that it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and results of operations. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented may be different from the measures used by other companies. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, included in the accompanying financial tables.

Adjusted net income (loss) is net income (loss), plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs, and the related tax impact. This number is divided by the weighted-average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during each period presented to arrive at adjusted net income (loss), per share. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs and provision (benefit) for income taxes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of the Company’s restaurant openings, the timing of refreshes and the timing or success of refranchising plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectation will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Famous Dave’s expectation include financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic conditions, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.

Contact: Jeff Crivello – Chief Executive Officer 952-294-1300 Darrow Associates, Inc. Peter Seltzberg – Managing Director 516-419-9915 pseltzberg@darrowir.com





FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Revenue: Restaurant sales, net $ 16,898 $ 9,955 $ 27,212 $ 18,668 Franchise royalty and fee revenue 3,447 3,753 6,651 7,161 Franchisee national advertising fund contributions 471 529 880 998 Licensing and other revenue 312 301 578 555 Total revenue 21,128 14,538 35,321 27,382 Costs and expenses: Food and beverage costs 5,325 3,099 8,685 5,816 Labor and benefits costs 5,819 3,361 9,776 6,557 Operating expenses 5,187 2,894 8,356 5,735 Depreciation and amortization expenses 515 309 779 702 General and administrative expenses 2,377 2,111 4,894 3,985 National advertising fund expenses 471 529 880 998 Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net 97 216 504 112 Net (gain) loss on disposal of property (140 ) 30 (146 ) 29 Total costs and expenses 19,651 12,549 33,728 23,934 Income from operations 1,477 1,989 1,593 3,448 Other income (expense): Interest expense (288 ) (197 ) (359 ) (342 ) Interest income 33 20 87 25 Total other expense (255 ) (177 ) (272 ) (317 ) Income before income taxes 1,222 1,812 1,321 3,131 Income tax expense (182 ) (420 ) (199 ) (741 ) Net income $ 1,040 $ 1,392 $ 1,122 $ 2,390 Basic net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 Diluted net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 9,093 8,809 9,089 8,108 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 9,278 8,835 9,191 8,131





FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING RESULTS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Food and beverage costs(1) 31.5 % 31.1 % 31.9 % 31.2 % Labor and benefits costs(1) 34.4 % 33.8 % 35.9 % 35.1 % Operating expenses(1) 30.7 % 29.1 % 30.7 % 30.7 % Restaurant level operating margin(1)(3) 3.4 % 6.0 % 1.5 % 3.0 % Depreciation and amortization expenses(2) 2.4 % 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.6 % General and administrative expenses(2) 11.3 % 14.5 % 13.9 % 14.6 % Income from operations(2) 7.0 % 13.7 % 4.5 % 12.6 %

_____________________________

(1) As a percentage of restaurant sales, net

(2) As a percentage of total revenue

(3) Restaurant level margins are equal to restaurant sales, net, less restaurant level food and beverage costs, labor and benefit costs, and operating expenses.

FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: June 30, 2019 December 30, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,220 $ 11,598 Restricted cash 800 842 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $87,000 and $192,000, respectively 4,470 4,300 Inventories 1,250 722 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 379 377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,238 1,363 Assets held for sale 2,842 — Total current assets 19,199 19,202 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 10,468 10,385 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,745 — Goodwill 435 61 Intangible assets, net 3,488 1,428 Deferred tax asset, net 5,753 5,747 Other assets 1,699 1,533 $ 65,787 $ 38,356 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,114 $ 3,765 Current portion of lease liabilities 3,294 — Current portion of long-term debt and financing lease obligations 166 1,369 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,685 808 Other current liabilities 3,461 2,970 Total current liabilities 12,720 8,912 Long-term liabilities: Lease liabilities, less current portion 23,932 — Long-term debt, less current portion 2,404 2,411 Other liabilities 2,869 4,492 Total liabilities 41,925 15,815 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 9,274 and 9,085 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 30, 2018, respectively 93 91 Additional paid-in capital 7,596 7,375 Retained earnings 16,173 15,075 Total shareholders’ equity 23,862 22,541 $ 65,787 $ 38,356





FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,122 $ 2,390 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 779 702 Stock-based compensation 223 167 Net (gain) loss on disposal of property (146 ) 29 Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges (gain) 469 (268 ) Bad debts recovery (87 ) (25 ) Other non-cash items 124 (230 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (422 ) (298 ) Other assets (411 ) 716 Accounts payable 321 (851 ) Accrued and other liabilities 481 (1,298 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 2,453 1,034 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from the sale of assets 6 1,187 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (1,242 ) (290 ) Payments for acquired restaurants (4,265 ) — Advances on notes receivable (150 ) (648 ) Payments received on note receivable 8 — Cash flows (used for) provided by investing activities (5,643 ) 249 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for debt issuance costs (54 ) — Payments on long-term debt and financing lease obligations (176 ) (5,757 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs — 5,132 Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 494 Cash flows used for financing activities (230 ) (131 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,420 ) 1,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 12,440 10,426 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 9,020 $ 11,578





FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

Net income $ 1,040 $ 1,392 1,122 2,390 Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs 97 216 504 112 Net gain on disposal of equipment (140 ) 30 (146 ) 29 Stock-based compensation 140 120 223 167 Acquisition costs 357 — 521 — Severance — 36 3 36 Tax adjustment (55 ) (93 ) (167 ) (81 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,439 $ 1,701 $ 2,060 $ 2,653 Basic adjusted net income per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.23 $ 0.33 Diluted adjusted net income per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.33 Weighted average common share outstanding - basic 9,093 8,809 9,089 8,108 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 9,278 8,835 9,191 8,131 Net income $ 1,040 $ 1,392 $ 1,122 $ 2,390 Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs 97 216 504 112 Depreciation and amortization 515 309 779 702 Interest expense, net 255 177 272 317 Net (gain) loss on disposal of equipment (140 ) 30 (146 ) 29 Stock-based compensation 140 120 223 167 Acquisition costs 357 — 521 — Severance — 36 3 36 Provision for income taxes 182 420 199 741 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,446 $ 2,700 $ 3,477 $ 4,494







