Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($56.6) million or ($21.04) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.3 million or $7.10 per share for the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($1.8) million or ($0.67) per share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $9.6 million or $3.54 per share the prior year.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|06/30/2019
|06/30/2018
|06/30/2019
|06/30/2018
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to
common shareholders
|($56.6
|)
|$19.3
|($1.8
|)
|$9.6
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to common shareholders
|($21.04
|)
|$7.10
|($0.67
|)
|$3.54
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
