Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($56.6) million or ($21.04) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.3 million or $7.10 per share for the same period in 2018.  For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($1.8) million or ($0.67) per share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $9.6 million or $3.54 per share the prior year.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

   
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
  (unaudited)
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
   
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  06/30/2019   06/30/2018   06/30/2019   06/30/2018
           
Net earnings (loss) attributable to
 common shareholders 		($56.6 ) $19.3   ($1.8 ) $9.6 
           
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to common shareholders		 ($21.04 ) $7.10   ($0.67 ) $3.54
               


Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082

