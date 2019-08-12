Tarps Now Expands Offerings of Flame Retardant Grade Welding Curtains, Welding Screens

Company Expands offering of Welding Curtains, Screens, Blankets and Flame-Retardant Tarp Fabrics

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarps Nowis pleased to announce the expansion of its proprietary lines of flame resistant Welding Curtains Welding Blankets and Fire-Retardant Tarps that are engineered to improve the workplace safety where welding and industrial heat process takes place and pose an ongoing risk to worker safety.The new lines of Industrial Grade Welding Screens, Welding Curtains and Welding Blankets now offered by Tarps Noware engineered to significantly reduce the hazards associated with welding and related industrial processes involving sparks, UV flashes, spatter, and heated dust from manufacturing processes.In addition to these new lines of welding fabrics, Tarps Nowalso announced the release of a wide variety of PVC welding curtains that includes fire resistant, transparent vinyl. While light duty welding blankets typically used for general welding provide protection against light sparks and spatter, these can also be used vertically.For applications requiring customization, Tarps Nowis the leader in the production of custom Flame Retardant and Fire-Resistant fabrics and related heat resistant fabric materials.Tarps NowFlame Resistant Welding Screens, Curtains and Blankets:About Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.