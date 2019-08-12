Medical Solutions to Acquire C&A Industries, Inc.

/EIN News/ --

Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest healthcare staffing companies, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire C&A Industries, Inc., one of the most respected, family-owned staffing and recruitment firms in the country. Based in Omaha, Neb., C&A Industries is the parent company to a portfolio of workforce solutions firms including Aureus Group®, Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, Celebrity Staff™, and FocusOne Solutions®, along with non-staffing affiliates, AurTravel® and AurHomes®. As part of the transaction, C&A Industries will continue to operate out of its existing headquarters in Omaha. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance, and is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2019. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Medical Solutions offers a range of dynamic staffing solutions aimed to address hospitals’ specific and ever-changing needs. The company connects more than 2,200 healthcare facilities across the country with highly skilled and qualified healthcare professionals. It also operates as a managed service provider (MSP), helping to streamline and simplify workforce operations by exclusively managing a hospital’s entire contingent labor staffing process.

“We’re thrilled by the opportunity to combine two industry leaders to create the premier U.S. healthcare staffing company based in Omaha,” said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. “We are very excited to carry on the legacy and tradition of what C&A Industries has built over the past 50 years. Our businesses share a like-minded foundation and unwavering commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our employees and clients, and we look forward to strengthening this foundation together.”

“C&A Industries represents my life’s work and entrepreneurial vision that began just over 50 years ago. Looking back at our accomplishments and milestones, our steady expansion, and our strength in the most challenging of economic climates, we have led the way and remained at the forefront of our industry,” said Larry Courtnage, Chairman and Owner of C&A Industries. “I’m excited to align C&A with Medical Solutions, which will ultimately create even greater opportunity for our customers in the healthcare sector and in our diverse markets. This is yet another step forward.”

Founded in 1969, C&A Industries has a rich history in Omaha. The business began in the basement of Courtnage’s home, with a focus on recruiting for engineering positions. Today, C&A Industries includes more than 700 employees with four specialized staffing and recruitment agencies, all serving their own niche markets, as well as a managed services provider.

Aureus Medical Group is the largest of its affiliates, providing healthcare staffing services with a focus on nursing, allied health and advanced practice staffing solutions. Last year, Aureus Medical Group was ranked as the number two player in allied health and the seventh largest temporary healthcare staffing firm in the nation by Staffing Industry Analysts.

“The joining of our organizations, two of the foremost staffing firms in the country, presents a remarkable opportunity for exponential growth in a highly competitive marketplace and specifically, in a rapidly changing healthcare environment,” said Scot Thompson, President & CEO of C&A Industries. “Working together will enable us to add breadth to our solutions and increase market penetration while continuing to deliver an exceptional level of customer-centered service. I am enormously proud of C&A’s reputation in our industry, our substantial growth and years of success, as well as the capabilities we bring to this new partnership."

Additionally, under the C&A Industries umbrella is Aureus Group, a provider of customized staffing solutions in healthcare leadership and executive-level search, finance and accounting, and information technology systems; Celebrity Staff, a staffing provider in the administrative, management, and legal fields; AurStaff, a staffing provider targeting industrial, skilled trades, technical, architectural, and engineering fields; FocusOne Solutions, a managed services and software provider; AurTravel, a full-service boutique-style travel agency; and AurHomes, a provider of corporate housing.

“Hospitals and health systems across the country are increasingly seeking enterprise partners to help them deliver patient care, as well as manage costs,” Meier continued. “By combining Medical Solutions’ leading position in travel nursing with C&A Industries’ leading position in allied health, our partnership will further enhance the diversity of services we offer by expanding our pool of talented healthcare and non-clinical professionals. Together, our comprehensive service offering is even better aligned with the evolving demands of our clients.”

Medical Solutions’ partnership with C&A Industries follows its February 2018 acquisition of PPR, a provider of travel nurse staffing and interim leadership solutions for acute and post-acute care markets. In 2017, Medical Solutions partnered with TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. TPG Growth helped facilitate the transaction and will continue to be an active partner to Medical Solutions and C&A Industries. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisors to TPG Growth and Medical Solutions, and Koley Jessen served as legal advisors to C&A Industries and the sellers. Wells Fargo Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to C&A Industries. Additionally, UBS provided financing support to TPG Growth and Medical Solutions.



About Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions specializes in placing registered nurses in temporary travel assignments throughout the United States. The company’s workforce solutions include Medical Solutions Plus, a managed service provider that offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. The company also houses Nurse Bridge, its job action healthcare staffing division, provides EHR and EMR conversion services, EXELerated Staff for healthcare crisis situations, and Advanced Practice, serving the specialty staffing needs of healthcare facilities. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the company acquired PPR and 360 Healthcare Staffing, located in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, respectively. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. The company is consistently named among Staffing Industry Analysts’ ‘Best Staffing Firms to Work For,’ named one of Modern Healthcare’s ‘Best Places to Work in Healthcare,’ and has been named 11 times to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit MedicalSolutions.com.

About C&A Industries, Inc .

C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group®, Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for 50 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include FocusOne Solutions®, a managed services provider; AurTravel®, a full service travel agency; and AurHomes®, specializing in corporate housing. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit ca-industries.com.

About TPG Growth

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With approximately $14 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The firm is backed by the resources of TPG, which has more than $108 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit tpg.com.

