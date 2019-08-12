HOW NVBDC CERTIFICATION CAN HELP GROW YOUR BUSINESS IN NORTH CAROLINA.

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes. North Carolina's leading Veteran Business Organization 888-Certified General Miller, President, NVBDC

Get the Inside Story at The North Carolina Veteran's Business Association 2019 Power Networking Reception and Procurement Summit, August 20 & 21, 2019.

NC VetBiz is excited to broaden our relationship with the NVBDC. As we work to execute our mission to support, educate, and connect our Veteran members, the NVBDC is a perfect partner.” — Kyle Winder

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Carolina Veteran's Business Association 2019 Power Networking Reception and Procurement Summit is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary, North Carolina and Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McKimmon Center, North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.This is a must-attend event for any veteran who wants to expand their customer base and promote their business to industry insiders. The National Veteran Business Development Council ( NVBDC ) is making a significant contribution to the program and proud to be a major sponsor and co-host of the summit.One of the most critical presentations you will want to attend is given by the NVBDC. Running from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on the Wednesday, the session includes all the benefits one accrues by becoming certified by the NVBDC, including relevant introductions, networking strategies, and regulatory requirements.These credentials carry a lot of weight with potential customers for our Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses. As a Certified NVBDC Veteran Owned Business you will receive invitations to special events, notifications of industry opportunities and important networking contacts you can use, whether remotely or in person.The NVBDC session will be presented by BG (Ret.) Richard Miller, President of the organization. Kyle Winder, President & Board Chair, North Carolina Veteran's Business Association and Michael Arriola, Acting North Carolina District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration will also play a vital role in the proceedings."We expect the program to be very informative and pertinent to the goals and aspirations of our Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses that participate. We will be offering crucial information that will have a positive effect on their businesses, with the know how of the NVBDC underpinning the presentation," Miller said.Topics that will be featured include: What to do once you are certified, how to use your certification to grow your business, what you need before you try to meet with our corporations, why working with our other certified Veteran Businesses makes good $cents, why corporations demanded a certification that met their 'best practice' standards and why the NVBDC is the only certification that met the Billion Dollar Roundtable audit standards."The NVBDC is the nation's leading third-party authority for certificationof veteran owned businesses of all sizes and the corporationswanting to engage them," said Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEO. "We are very pleased with the results we have been able to achieve on behalf of our Veterans, with our Corporate members spending over $2 Billion in 2018. We expect even more success as we grow in the future."The North Carolina Veteran's Business Association (NC VetBiz) was founded in 2008 to assist veterans, veteran professionals, and veteran business owners. As a member–operated association of veteran professionals and business owners, their intent is to develop and strengthen a veterans’ business network in North Carolina.The Association is the voice in North Carolina for businesses owned by veterans and service–disabled veterans. By leveraging their collective, they can address business issues affecting their membership and work to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for the business community and North Carolina."NC VetBiz is excited to broaden and formalize our relationship with the National Veteran Business Development Council. As we work to execute our mission to support, educate, and connect our members, the NVBDC is a perfect partner,” Winder said. "Keith King and his team have done a wonderful job of advocating for veteran entrepreneurs across the country, educating business owners about supplier diversity programs, the importance of veteran business certifications, and connecting VOBs and SDVOBs with corporate procurement opportunities through their matchmaking events.It is only natural that NC VetBiz and the NVBDC would partner to put on a high-quality event here in North Carolina. We are certain that a number of our attendees will come away from the 2019 NC VetBiz Procurement Summit with meaningful connections and lucrative contracts!”NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.



