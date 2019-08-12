Lantos Enhances Breakthrough 3D Ear Scanning System with Release of LantosView 5.0

/EIN News/ -- Transformative ear scanning technology now even faster and easier to use

WILMINGTON, Mass. , Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantos Technologies, creators of the industry’s only FDA-cleared 3D ear scanning system, today announced the release of LantosView 5.0. This software update enhances the Lantos 3D Scanning System, making it faster and easier to use to map the anatomy of the ear for the production of personalized hearing enhancement and protection solutions.

“LantosView 5.0 increases the field of view of the optics in the Lantos 3D Scanning System by more than 2.5 times. This allows the user to see and capture more of the ear at once, with less manual movement of the scanner,” says Lydia Gregoret, PhD, AuD, Director of Translational Research for Lantos Technologies. “This update significantly increases the efficiency of the scan capture process, streamlining the path to a complete, high-quality scan of the ear, from the concha down to within four millimeters of the eardrum.”

LantosView 5.0 makes it easier than ever to capture accurate, high-quality 3D scans of the ear’s anatomy, further accelerating the process for creating custom-fit hearing products such as hearing aids, earplugs, earbuds and more. In clinical testing, even expert scan users showed statistically significant improvements in scan quality. By increasing the rate of data capture, LantosView 5.0 reduces average scanning time by approximately 30 seconds, from 90 seconds down to 60 seconds per ear.

“At Lantos, we know that personalized hearing care is best delivered through custom-fit products,” notes John Bojanowski, CEO, Lantos Technologies. “We also know that our mission to make 3D ear scanning the standard for custom-fit solutions depends on an exceptional user experience with our product. The updates in this release make our ear scanning system even faster and more accurate, simplifying both training and day-to-day ease of use. It’s exciting to see the Lantos team continuing to extend our lead in the 3D ear scanning space, adding new product features and capabilities that enhance usability and bring additional value to the Lantos 3D Scanning System.”

LantosView 5.0 is available now and is included with all new purchases of the Lantos 3D Scanning System. For more, read the release notes at info.lantostechnologies.com/blog/lantosview5-0 .

