Werner Enterprises Earns Two 2019 Quest for Quality Awards

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to earn two 2019 Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management in the truckload and van line carriers and 3PL service providers categories. This marks the third consecutive year Werner has won the Quest for Quality Award, which is the most significant measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the logistics and transportation industry.



“Werner Enterprises is honored to be named a Quest for Quality Award winner once again,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “What makes this award special is that it is based solely on service performance, and we are proud to be recognized for our commitment to safely delivering freight on-time while providing quality service to our customers.”

Nearly 5,000 logistics and supply chain decision-makers cast their votes for the carriers and third-party logistics providers who provided outstanding customer satisfaction and performance excellence over the past year. Werner was evaluated in five categories including: on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations. Since 2012, Werner has been recognized with a total of seven Quest for Quality Awards.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 1002065

fthayer@werner.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.