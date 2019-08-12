Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

/EIN News/ -- OAKDALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced Mark Gloria Jr. has joined the bank as Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager. He will be based out of the bank’s Stockton Branch at 2935 W. March Lane.



Mr. Gloria has 15 years of banking experience. As Branch Manager, he will be responsible for overseeing branch operations and business development in the Stockton area. “We are happy to have Mark join the Oak Valley team,” stated Julie DeHart, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking Group Manager. “His banking experience and roots in the Stockton community will enable him to build strong business relationships with existing and prospective clients,” she concluded.

Mr. Gloria attended San Joaquin Delta College. He is currently a member of the Annunciation School of Stockton – Parent Teacher Organization and a board member of Pacific Little League. During his free time, he enjoys golfing, coaching his kids’ baseball teams, hiking, and traveling. He resides in Stockton with his wife Carolyn and their children.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .

