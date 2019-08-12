Parliament postpones Passport Bill discussion

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 12 - The National Assembly postponed on Monday, for the legislative year 2020, the discussion, in specialty, of the Angolan Passport Bill and on the Exit and Entry Regime of National Citizens.,

Members of Parliament will enjoy parliamentary holidays from the 15th of this month, starting the legislative year 2020 on the 15th of October this year.

The diploma, which regulates the use of the national passport, its characteristics, categories and security conditions, as well as defines the regime of departure and entry of national citizens, did not pass the scrutiny of the specialty of the House of Laws, falling on it some recommendations.

According to the Secretary of State for the Interior, José Bamoquina Zau, there was a rescheduling, considering some issues raised by the deputies, to improve some concepts, as well as who should or should not have access to the diplomatic passport.

“We understand that this document should not be trivialized, taking into account the guidelines of the international regulator to restrict access to diplomatic and service passports.

But the right arrangements will be made so that by October, the diploma will be returned and dealt with without prejudice to the deadline for its entry into force, ”he explained.

He also pointed to the issue of precedence in the case of magistrates due to the constitutional imperative.

