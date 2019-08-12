Stefanini Partners with Kids Coalition Against Hunger for Bring Your Child to Work Day

The company promotes this special day to reinforce the relationship between parents and their children, showing them who Stefanini is and their parent’s work activities.

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini , a $1B global IT provider, announced that the company will be partnering with Kids Coalition Against Hunger (KCAH), a humanitarian food relief organization with a mission to significantly reduce the number of hungry children in the U.S. and worldwide, for its Bring Your Child To Work Day (BYCTWD) event. The company promotes this special day to reinforce the relationship between parents and their children, showing them who Stefanini is and their parent’s job responsibilities.



“The theme of this year’s BYCTWD event is Agents of Positive Change, which inspired us to reach out to local nonprofit organizations that would help us to make a difference in the Southeast Michigan community,” said Heidi Hagle, human resources vice president at Stefanini North America and Asia-Pacific. “KCAH was chosen because of the individuals it serves, kids; our Stefanini children are able to give back to other kids.”

Stefanini’s BYCTWD participants and volunteers will work together in an assembly line setting to produce packets of dry food. These meals may go to local organizations, one of KCAH’s 23 participating countries, or stored in the KCAH warehouse for disaster relief support. These food packages offer complete, balanced nutrition requiring only boiling water to serve.

The goal of KCAH is to package more than 8 million meals per year by the end of 2020, which are sent to more than 100 food pantries in the northeast region of the U.S., as well as other countries around the world.



“One-third of the meals our group produces will go to local communities where they will be distributed to food banks, soup kitchens, and backpack programs at the schools,” said Michael Burwell, executive director of KCAH. “More than 14,500 children under the age of 12 die every day from hunger related diseases. One in six people in the U.S. suffer from food insecurity. Our partners and volunteers help us to make a difference in our humanitarian efforts, working together to help feed the future of a global society.”

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a global company with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017. The corporate global headquarters is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with the European headquarters in Brussels and the North American headquarters in metropolitan Detroit.

Further information is available on the company’s website, www.stefanini.com .

Editorial Contacts

Vanessa Morais

Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com

+1 248 263 8612



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.