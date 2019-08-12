ATTO Technology XstreamCORE ET 8200 SAS to Ethernet Protocol Converter adopted by Spectra Logic

Connects SAS Tape Drives to Ethernet Networks with a Modern Interface and Fibre Channel-like Performance

/EIN News/ -- AMHERST, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announced that ATTO XstreamCORE® ET 8200 has been adopted by Spectra Logic as a key component to their Spectra® Swarm solution.



Spectra Swarm adds Ethernet connectivity to Spectra LTO tape libraries . While Fibre Channel continues to be fully available across all Spectra tape libraries, the new enhancement helps end users simplify their workflows. Spectra Swarm makes tape connectivity easier and adds a modern interface to Spectra’s LTO tape libraries by leveraging all of the same infrastructure and networking capabilities as the rest of the equipment in a modern data center. Spectra Swarm is tested and qualified to work with Spectra LTO tape libraries — Spectra Stack through Spectra T950.

ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200 is an accelerated hardware protocol converter that connects Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) LTO tape drives to Ethernet networks via iSCSI or iSER protocols. It’s a reliable and cost-effective way to remotely connect SAS tape devices to Ethernet fabrics and includes advanced monitoring and management tools.

“Spectra Swarm extends tape libraries beyond single server racks by utilizing a backbone 40GbE RoCE or iSCSI connection that is locally switched to multiple SAS-connected LTO drives,” said Spectra’s Senior Director of Tape Hardware Engineering Matt Ninesling. “This Spectra solution, leveraging ATTO’s XstreamCORE 8200, enables cost savings due to the ability to use lower-cost SAS half-height tape drives, delivering faster tape library performance with the addition of more tape drives for the price.”

With ATTO xCORE hardware acceleration and ATTO SpeedWrite™ technologies, XstreamCORE ET 8200 facilitates tape writes that are 20% faster than direct-attached SAS, allowing data backups at up to 4800 MB/s using iSER and 2500 MB/s using iSCSI to 16 tape drives.

"XstreamCORE allows organizations to utilize their iSCSI infrastructure for maximum flexibility while also taking advantage of the lossless iSER protocol for maximum performance," said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “It’s an ideal match for the broad portfolio of tape solutions provided by Spectra Logic.”

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops data storage solutions that solve the problem of short- and long-term digital preservation for business and technology professionals dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for 40 years, Spectra Logic’s uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by industry leaders in multiple vertical markets globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit www.SpectraLogic.com .

