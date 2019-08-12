Days Inns Canada Launches Last Drop of Summer Contest

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's almost back to school time, but that doesn't mean summer is over. Days Inns Canada is marking the occasion with the “ Last Drop of Summer Giveaway ”! From now through August 16, social media fans and followers can enter for the chance to win one of five prizes. Each prize includes a FREE one-night stay at any Days Inn location in Canada plus a $100 prepaid credit card.

Entering the contest is simple - follow @DaysInnCanada on Facebook and tag a friend in the contest post or share the contest post on Instagram and tag @DaysInnCanada. And the best part, entries are unlimited!



Winners will be announced on Monday, August 19, 2019. The Contest is open to residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence, including Quebec. Full rules and regulations are provided on Days Inns Canada Instagram feed and Facebook page .



The contest is being hosted as part of the ‘ Book Ahead & Save 15% or More ’ brand promotion. From University of British Columbia to University of New Brunswick, there are over 35 hotels located in major university or college cities across the country, and over 110 locations countrywide .



Days Inn by Wyndham hotels in Canada offer free Wi-Fi, either an on-site restaurant or a free Daybreak Café Breakfast , a pool at many locations and kids stay free. Plus, earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points while you travel then redeem for stays at over 30,000 Hotels, Vacation Club Resorts & Vacations Rentals worldwide. Members can also redeem Wyndham Rewards points for flights, car rentals, gift cards, online merchandise and so much more.

About Days Inns - Canada: Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,930 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with nearly 1,800 economy to upper-midscale properties located throughout the globe. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada

About Realstar Hospitality: In 1992, Realstar Hotel Services Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Days Inn brand in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for two other hotel brands in Canada and is a division of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 40 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited service and full-service sectors. For more information visit realstarhospitality.com

Melissa Stober Days Inns - Canada 416-966-8378 melissa.stober@realstarhospitality.com



