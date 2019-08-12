Regence names new Idaho provider network executive

Experienced health care leader assumes responsibilities for guiding relationships with hospitals, physician groups and other health care providers across the state

Regence BlueShield of Idaho has named John R. Heintz as its vice president of Network Management. Heintz will provide executive leadership and strategic direction to the company’s provider team, which is based in Boise and Lewiston. He will be responsible for developing and implementing provider strategies and relationships that support the Idaho team in areas including contracting, innovative provider partnerships, cost stewardship and more.

Heintz has a broad and deep leadership background in health insurance and integrated health care system management. Most recently, he served as staff vice president of Network Transformation and Strategy for Centene Corporation, a diversified health care enterprise serving more than 11 million members nationwide. There, he had responsibility for development and oversight of network strategies across multiple markets and product lines. Earlier in his career, he guided provider network operations for a large privately owned Medicaid health plan in Illinois and directed network development for Aetna in Texas, focused primarily on Aetna’s government service products across the state.

“We’re excited to have someone of John’s caliber and character join our leadership team,” said Sean Robbins, president of Regence BlueShield of Idaho. “His wide-ranging experience with insurers and providers serving both government and commercial markets will let him contribute immediately to our efforts to transform health care in our state to become more person-centered.”

“The opportunities I see at Regence and in Idaho are extraordinary,” said Heintz. “Regence’s relentless focus on doing what’s best for its members and the obvious commitment by Idaho’s provider community to deliver quality care to the people who live here are key ingredients for success. Working with the strong, passionate provider team here, I’m excited to pursue innovative new partnerships that will improve access to quality, affordable health care for all our members.”

Heintz earned his undergraduate degree from Texas A & M University. His community service engagements have included the Big Brother, Big Sisters organization and an independent, nonprofit group focused on raising funds for cancer research and support organizations.

About Regence BlueShield of Idaho

Regence BlueShield of Idaho, based in Lewiston, has been serving Idahoans for over seven decades and now provides more than 154,000 members with comprehensive health insurance solutions. As a nonprofit mutual insurance company and independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers in Idaho and nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com, facebook.com/regenceblueshieldofidaho or twitter.com/regenceidaho.

