Cerego Partners With Copa Airlines to Unlock Promise of Workplace Training

Adaptive learning platform to help improve effectiveness of company-wide training and drive better learning outcomes

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerego , a leader in adaptive learning technology, today announced a partnership with Copa Airlines, the national airline of Panama and a leading member of Star Alliance, to improve the effectiveness of their company-wide training program and help employees reach their full professional potential. Copa’s comprehensive employee training program, from leadership and language training to service operations on the ground and in the air, will be rolled out via Cerego’s AI-driven learning platform, enabling employees to simultaneously build their knowledge and measure their performance.



Employee training is a high priority at Copa Airlines where safety and reliability are paramount to continued success. Employee training modules cover topics like airport policies and the passenger experience as well as foundational language training to ensure a technical command of Portuguese and English. The program will roll out initially to gate agents in the fall, before expanding to the rest of Copa’s workforce.

“Effective training is more important than ever, especially in the airline industry where maintaining a high level of safety and service is critical,” said Dominik Rus, Corporate Learning and Development Director at Copa Airlines. “We are thrilled to have finally found a learning tool that leverages proven learning science principles and can adapt to the knowledge and needs of the learner on an individual basis.”

“We’re excited to partner with a forward-thinking partner like Copa Airlines as they continue to innovate on their learning and development model,” said Paul Mumma, CEO of Cerego. “With the aid of Cerego, employees will be able to continuously improve their skill sets and be better prepared to face the varying challenges of workplace transformation.”

Today, Cerego is used by nearly 2,000 academic institutions and corporate training programs globally, with partners ranging from airlines and financial service providers to medical technology companies and government institutions. The platform has generated more than three quarters of a billion learner interactions, giving Cerego one of the largest learner data sets in the world outside of academia. Cognitive science and artificial intelligence drive the platform’s algorithms to deliver actionable information to administrators, teachers and learners using Cerego in an academic or professional setting.

About Cerego

Cerego is an adaptive learning platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to scale proven cognitive science and make learning possible for anyone. The proprietary learning engine at the heart of the platform continuously adapts and enhances the learning experience to meet every individual's needs, while predictive analytics deliver actionable data to educators and managers. By improving the learning experience, Cerego aims to unlock the promise of education and training, ultimately helping people reach their full potential. For more information about Cerego visit: www.cerego.com .

