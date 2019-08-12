Decipher Technology Studios Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft’s SEWP V Contract

Intelligent Service Mesh Platform Now Available to Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decipher Technology Studios and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted IT Government Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Decipher’s Public Sector Distributor for Grey Matter, the intelligent hybrid mesh platform for enterprise microservice and hybrid cloud operations. The platform will be available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract and the company’s reseller partners.



Grey Matter serves as a hybrid, zero-trust multi-mesh consisting of a control plane, sidecar data planes, service mesh business intelligence and AI. These can be deployed on multiple cloud native or legacy infrastructures without placing pre-determined downstream requirements on your existing investments. The platform manages an end-to-end enterprise hybrid mesh within a customer’s ecosystem using zero trust architecture to accomplish micro-segmentation throughout your microservice environment. The Grey Matter Sidecar proxies run alongside each microservice within the mesh, creating a controlled and trusted edge of fleet microservices responsible for managing network requirements such as scaling, access control, audit and service to service intercommunications.

“We chose to partner with Carahsoft because of their collaborative spirit and their position as a leading distributor in the public sector market,” said Reagan Kling, VP Worldwide Sales at Decipher. “Carahsoft’s solutions portfolio also includes numerous technologies that complement our Grey Matter platform, which helps us better serve Federal agencies’ missions.”

Decipher originally created Grey Matter as a solution for organizations and agencies operating with aging legacy infrastructure that want freedom to choose their best course of action as they transition to microservice-centric architecture in a cloud native environment. Microservices are more flexible and resilient than a traditional monolith, while the service mesh allows applications to offload capabilities from application-level libraries, freeing developers and engineers to focus more on mission needs and growth. The service mesh is a critical infrastructure layer that Decipher believes should not be tethered to a specific cloud stack or PaaS offering.

“The Grey Matter platform is a reliable cloud native infrastructure layer that improves service-to-service network performance and management for our government customers,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Decipher and our reseller partners to bring this solution to Federal agencies to enable improved hybrid network management across their workforce.”

About Decipher Technology Studios

Alexandria, Virginia-based Decipher Technology Studios is a rapidly growing hybrid infrastructure software company supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), civilian agencies, and the private sector. Decipher produces Grey Matter, the intelligent mesh platform for enterprise microservice and hybrid cloud operations and management. Our platform delivers reliable secure service to service intercommunications, zero-trust microservice segmentation and auditing, service mesh level management and business intelligence, resource control, automation, and cost efficiency for the enterprise.

Grey Matter is a pathway to enterprise modernization and cost control, providing interlacing service control, data management, and neural net functions designed to optimize enterprise de-centralized hybrid cloud native and legacy systems TCO, based in ROI indicators. The platform facilitates the management of distributed microservice workloads, controls network traffic, and smartly scales infrastructure to meet business demands. The capture and analysis of telemetry, audits and business insights power onboard mesh visualization and control through a single pane of glass interface.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Decipher Technology Studios, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

