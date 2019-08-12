Rugby - Zambia dates Uganda in Victoria Cup

As the Victoria Cup progresses, Zambia is this weekend set to face off with Uganda in a game to be played at the Legends Grounds in Kampala.

The National Rugby Team which regrouped on Thursday 8th August, 2019 in Lusaka has been training from Lusaka Rugby Club in the Showgrounds Main Arena. All the summoned 30 players have since reported for residential camp and the morale is high. Zambia is yet to record a win after losing all her games played so far (39-10 to Zimbabwe and 43-23 to Kenya). The team departs for Kampala on Wednesday 14th before playing their hosts on Saturday 17th August, 2019 in the East Africa Country.

Back home, rugby fanatics will be watching the ROAN 7s Tournament to be hosted by Roan Rugby Club in Luanshya on the Copperbelt Province. This is the 2nd Tournament in the Zambia Rugby 7s series (the first being the Muf 7s hosted and won by Mufulira Leopards/Leopardess Rugby Teams on Saturday 3rd August in the border town. Battle lines have been drawn as teams intensify preps for the Roan 7s which has attracted from all the teams in the league. With all cards on deck, it is up for grabs to the team willing to put in the hard work, team work and determination. Also up for grabs (as the series progresses) are...;

1. Team of the Year

2. Player of the Year

3. Coach of the Year

4. Top scorer of the Year

5. Etc...

On the other hand, the under 14 to under 18 girls and boys will also be in action in Lusaka at the OYDC Rugby Games. With more than 20 invited teams expected to participate, it is clear that rugby lovers will be spoiled for choice as the weekend beacons.

One thing is for sure, Zambian Rugby is on upwards trajectory and therefore needs corporate organisations and individuals to join hands with the Zambia Rugby Union to ensure this momentum is maintained and / or increased.

Media Conatct: Rugby@APO-opa.org



