SubioMed™ Selects Moticon Science Smart Sensing Technology for Design and Development Phase

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubioMed, Inc. (“SubioMed” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the invention and development of biomechanics technology addressing critical elements of gait and balance, today announced that it has selected Moticon SCIENCE sensing insole technology for foot and ankle biomechanic work.



Moticon recently released its new sensor insole generation “Insole3,” their industry-leading technology combining on-the-go pressure sensing, inertial measurement, and app-based analytics to provide real-life gait analysis.

As an important part of SubioMed’s product development and future strategy, the Company has purchased sets of Insole3 along with the accompanying software from Moticon, a leading provider in the field located in Munich, Germany. Realtime pressure sensing and gait analytics are key parameters for biomechanic assessment and are expected to be valuable to SubioMed as it moves through the design and development process.

Dr. Barry Butler, Inventor, Co-Founder, and Chairman of SubioMed stated, "Our investment in the technology from Moticon delivers a key validation tool allowing real-time analysis and evaluation of our products during the design and development process. Additionally, we anticipate Moticon technology may play a key role for us during commercialization."

Butler continued, “SubioMed’s unique breakthrough value to physicians and ancillary providers is the delivery of product solutions via the combination of objective measurements with clinical impressions. This represents the future of the treatment for gait disorders in patients and for consumers in the general footwear industry.”

Maximilian Mueller Ph.D., Moticon co-founder commented, "We are very pleased that SubioMed has selected our Insole3 technology system. The use of our high-performance technology in the development of the SubioMed products will provide their team immediate feedback on the performance characteristics of their product line in real-time during development and beyond."

Physical issues surrounding biomechanics of the lower extremities are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality effecting millions of patients worldwide. SubioMed intends to address this problem by commercializing technology invented by Barry Butler DPM. Dr. Butler has been in practice 28 years and is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery (ABPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS).



For more information on SubioMed, please visit our website at www.SubioMed.com .



About SubioMed



SubioMed intends to be a pioneer in the invention and development of biomechanics technology addressing gait and balance. Biomechanics is the study of motion of the living body. SubioMed is focused on improving lower extremity biomechanics during human locomotion and its effect on the skeletal structure.

About Moticon

Moticon develops, manufactures and markets sensor products for motion analysis in sports and medical applications. Moticon’s solutions are characterized by integrated design and ease of use. Beyond previous technical limitations, their high suitability for everyday use opens up a new dimension of application possibilities in clinical research and for training in top-class sports. For more information visit www.moticon.de .

CONTACT

Patrick Kullmann

Chief Executive Officer

info@subiomed.com

763-516-1029



