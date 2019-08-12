Norton Rose Fulbright adds healthcare regulatory and enforcement partner in Denver

/EIN News/ --

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Chandra Westergaard, a healthcare regulatory and enforcement lawyer, has joined its Denver office as a partner.



Westergaard, who previously practiced at Perkins Coie, represents companies and individuals in civil, criminal and administrative government enforcement actions and investigations. She handles and litigates major healthcare enforcement and regulation matters, including False Claims Act litigation, congressional inquiries and internal investigations.



Westergaard has represented clients in audits and enforcement matters involving the US Department of Justice, the US Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General, state Medicaid agencies and state attorney general offices.



She has a proven track record of carrying out thorough internal investigations and subsequently counseling clients on compliance with federal and state healthcare regulations. In a high-profile matter, she was retained by a major state university to investigate a university physician accused of assaulting students.



Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:



“With her extensive experience in regulation and enforcement, Chandra will bring outstanding representation and service to our clients, enhancing our highly respected US healthcare and investigations practices.”



Richard Krumholz, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Litigation, commented:



“Chandra’s regulatory and investigative healthcare experience augments our complement of seasoned trial attorneys who regularly handle some of the most sensitive investigations and litigation brought by federal and state governments in the healthcare space.”



Westergaard, who served as assistant general counsel at DaVita, a publicly traded dialysis company, from 2012-2018, said:



“My practice is a perfect match with Norton Rose Fulbright’s global platform of clients. I see tremendous opportunities to serve clients nationally as well as globally.”



Westergaard, a member of the Women’s White Collar Defense Association and the American Health Lawyers Association, is licensed to practice in Colorado, Virginia and the District of Columbia. She earned her JD at Duke University School of Law and her BA at McDaniel College in Maryland.

