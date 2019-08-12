ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Further Reinforces their commitment to Patients of Nassau County

Welcomes Physicians Philip W. Perlman, M.D., F.A.C.S., Michael Ditkoff, M.D., F.A.C.S. and Luke Donatelli, M.D.

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) prides itself on offering its 85,000 monthly ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology patients the services of first rate quality physicians. Today, ENTA is proud to announce that otolaryngologists Philip W. Perlman, M.D., F.A.C.S, Michael Ditkoff, M.D., F.A.C.S. and Luke Donatelli, M.D. will join the practice effective October 1, 2019.



Drs. Perlman, Ditkoff and Donatelli who have a proven track record of superb patient satisfaction and clinical success, will continue to see patients at their clinical office in Manhasset, located at 333 East Shore Road, Manhasset, New York 11030.



All three physicians are affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn. Together, they will see pediatric to geriatric patients suffering from all spans of ENT disorders and diseases.



Dr. Philip Perlman is a 1983 graduate of SUNY Downstate Medical Center and completed his Otolaryngology training at Albany Medical Center in 1988. Dr. Perlman is well trained in all aspects of the field, including pediatric ENT, head and neck surgery and in Endoscopic Sinus Surgery. From Albany, Dr. Perlman went to Vero Beach, Florida where he furthered his education by participating in a Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery fellowship under Dr. Ferdinand Becker. He has been practicing in Manhasset, NY since 1989. Dr. Perlman currently treats patients medically and surgically in all aspects of ear, nose and throat disorders, and in his practice enjoys working with all age groups. Dr. Perlman is widely published and has made presentations on many aspects of Otolaryngology, including swallowing disorders and facial cosmetic techniques. Dr. Perlman has been the Director of Otolaryngology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY since 2003. He was also named 'Castle Connolly' Top Doctor for the last 15 years.



Dr. Michael Ditkoff is a board certified otolaryngologist/head & neck surgeon who treats both pediatric and adult patients. He received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical Center after completion of his education at Sophie Davis School at City University of New York. After graduation Dr. Ditkoff entered an internship in general surgery at the New England Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. After his internship concluded, he commenced his Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery specialty training at Tufts - New England Medical Center in Boston. Dr. Ditkoff has additional training in using lasers and has published and presented papers in the area of Otolaryngology. Publications have covered the use of the laser in middle ear reconstruction, abnormal neurological activity of the larynx, early intervention in the cleft palate child, tumors of the skull base and evaluation of swallowing. Dr. Ditkoff has also done research involving various anesthesia techniques in tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy surgeries in the pediatric population.



Dr. Luke Donatelli is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery. He received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, and his medical degree from Weill Medical College of Cornell University, located in Manhattan. Dr. Donatelli then completed a joint residency at the Columbia University and Cornell University campuses of New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. During residency, Dr. Donatelli was trained in all aspects of adult and pediatric Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery. After residency, Dr. Donatelli completed a fellowship in Rhinology at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he focused on advanced, minimally invasive techniques to treat disorders of the nose and sinuses. At Johns Hopkins, Dr. Donatelli served as an Instructor in Otolaryngology, and was active in the education of residents. He specialized in treating patients with complex sinus issues, including patients with symptoms that were not resolved by previous sinus surgery. Dr. Donatelli treats both adults and children. His clinical practice includes the full range of disorders of the ear, nose and throat. He has a particular interest in treating diseases of the nose and sinuses.



Robert Green, M.D., President of ENTA remarked, “We are ecstatic to continue to expand our group’s reach in Nassau County. Drs. Perlman, Ditkoff and Donatelli are well trusted and respected physicians in the area. They are sure to serve the patients of Nassau county with the utmost compassion, respect and expertise.”



Robert A. Glazer, the CEO for ENTA commented, “As healthcare evolves, ENTA continues to focus on its goal to provide patients and families with exemplary care. We continue to do this as we grow our physician roster with some of the most respected and brightest physicians and place them in offices that best serve our patient populations. Drs. Perlman, DItkoff and Donatelli have certainly shown that they are devoted to the patients of Nassau county, and will be great assets to the practice and the community.”



About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:



ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 200 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit www.entandallergy.com.

