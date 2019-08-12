Sutro Connect Selects Soracom Connectivity for Smart Pool and Spa Management

Soracom smart cellular technology helps streamline production to meet demand

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc., a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that award-winning Sutro Connect has chosen Soracom’s technology to deliver an innovative new pool and spa management system that is revolutionizing the industry and raising the bar for innovation in wireless communications.



Sutro Connect's AI-powered Smart Monitor uses IoT technology to continuously measure water conditions, send alerts when the pool needs attention, and make recommendations for which chemicals to add and when. For pool owners, that means no surprises, no guesswork, and no time or money wasted on unnecessary chemicals or dumped water. The Smart Monitor floats in a pool or spa and continuously monitors important water quality values like pH, chlorine, and alkalinity. Leveraging Soracom smart cellular connectivity, the information is transmitted directly to the Sutro Connect hub, which uploads the information to the cloud for analysis and easy access.

Soracom’s cellular connectivity provides simple and reliable backup that reaches where Wi-Fi can’t to ensure that everything works as it should no matter where a pool is located.

To streamline device manufacturing and speed-to-market, Sutro Connect uses Soracom Krypton for remote, on-demand device provisioning and credential management. This removes manufacturing dependencies, enhances device security, and also ensures compliance with California’s new device security requirements.

“Reliable connectivity is a must for pools and spas, which are often located beyond the range of Wi-Fi. Soracom’s smart cellular service gives us that, and also offers added capabilities for IoT that we couldn't find anywhere else. That's helping us to scale quickly and keep pace with demand,” said Ravi Kurani, Sutro CEO and Founder.

“With more than 10 million residential pools and over 300,000 public pools in the US alone, this is a huge competitive and technical advantage,” Kurani added.

“We’re honored to be able to support Sutro in pushing the edge of the technology envelope to re-imagine the pool and spa ownership experience. Innovators like Sutro are perfectly aligned with our commitment to helping developers launch and scale IoT projects across a wide range of industries to truly create a more connected world,” said Eugene Kawamoto, Soracom Americas CEO.

Details can be found at Sutro Connect: simple, safe, and seamless pool (or spa) management

About Sutro Connect

Sutro Connect is the simple, safe, and seamless way to manage your pool (or spa) water. At Sutro, we know the reason you bought your pool in the first place -- to create lasting memories. That’s why we created the Sutro Smart Monitor and our partnership network to take all the hassle out of pool and spa water maintenance. Our solution allows you to make those lasting memories without worrying about the quality and safety of your water. With Sutro, you will fall in love with your pool (or spa) again.

About Soracom

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015 to create a more connected world by removing the barriers to IoT development, Soracom now serves over 10,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. From global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups, customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market and makes it easy to connect to the cloud. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner. More information is available at www.soracom.io .

