Easterseals Southern California and Angels Baseball Partner to Promote Disability Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- The Angels to Host Easterseals Southern California Night at Angel Stadium on September 13 in Celebration of the Nonprofit’s 100th Anniversary



Easterseals Southern California to be Presented with Donation from the Angels During On-Field Ceremony

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easterseals Southern California (ESSC), a nonprofit that provides disability services to more than 13,000 people, and Angels Baseball announced a partnership to help build a more inclusive future for people with disabilities. The partnership, which will continue now through September 2019, was born out of the two organizations’ shared commitment to inclusion and making a positive difference in the lives of others.

As part of the partnership, the Angels will host Easterseals Southern California Night at Angel Stadium on Friday, September 13. Additionally, the Easterseals “We Celebrate” 100th anniversary PSA will be prominently featured through the remainder of this season in Angels Baseball print materials, in-stadium signage and on Angels flagship radio. The goal is to help raise awareness about the need for full inclusion so that people of all abilities feel 100 percent included and 100 percent empowered within the community. The Angels are also celebrating Easterseals’ centennial on the field – every time the Angels hit a double during a home game, $100 will be donated to support the organization’s services (up to $2,500 maximum).

“Angels Baseball is a strong supporter of charitable causes throughout Southern California, and we are proud to partner with the team in our mission to raise awareness and increase opportunities for people with disabilities and their families,” said Mark Whitley, President and CEO, Easterseals Southern California. “We hope our collective efforts this season will help to break down barriers and change the way Southern California communities define and view disability.”

“Easterseals makes positive differences in the lives of people with disabilities and their families every day and Angels Baseball is excited to support the storied organization in its efforts across Southern California,” said Angels Chairman, Dennis Kuhl.

To learn more about Easterseals Southern California, visit Easterseals.com/SouthernCal .

ABOUT EASTERSEALS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

For 100 years, Easterseals has been an indispensable resource for individuals with developmental disabilities or other special needs and their families. The services provided by Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) – in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties – make profound and positive differences in people's lives every day, helping them address life’s challenges and achieve personal goals so that they can live, learn, work and play in our communities. With 2,800+ employees, 60+ service sites and hundreds of community partnership locations, ESSC assists more than 13,000 people, providing adult/senior day services; autism therapy; child development/early education; employment services, veteran employment support; independent living options; and more. At Easterseals, 88% of our income is spent on services. Join us in changing the way the world defines and views disabilities at www.easterseals.com/southerncal and www.WeCelebrate.org .

ABOUT ANGELS BASEBALL

The Los Angeles Angels joined Major League Baseball as an expansion team in 1961 and have since gone on to win nine American League Western Division Championships, host three All-Star games and capture the 2002 World Series Championship. Over its 58-year history, the franchise also boasts four MVP's, two Cy Young winners, three Rookie of the Year winners, 39 Rawlings Gold Glove winners and 155 All-Stars. Visit the Angels online at www.Angels.com, follow on Twitter @Angels and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Angels . For media information, visit angelspressbox.com .

ESSC Media Contact:

Adam Robles

Finn Partners

Adam.robles@finnpartners.com

310-882-4007



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.