Vishay Intertechnology 60 V MOSFET Increases Efficiency and Power Density With RDS(ON) of 4 mΩ in 3.3 mm² Footprint

Designed for Standard Gate Drives, Device Features Low Gate Charge of 22.5 nC and QOSS of 34.2 nC in PowerPAK® 1212-8S Package

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new 60 V TrenchFET® Gen IV n-channel power MOSFET that is the industry’s first optimized for standard gate drives to deliver maximum on-resistance down to 4 mΩ at 10 V in the thermally enhanced 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm PowerPAK® 1212-8S package. Designed to increase efficiency and power density in switching topologies, the Vishay Siliconix SiSS22DN features a low gate charge of 22.5 nC along with low output charge (Q OSS ).



Unlike logic-level 60 V devices, the typical V GS(th) and Miller plateau voltage of the SiSS22DN are enhanced for circuits with gate drive voltages above 6 V, where the device provides optimized dynamic characteristics that enable short dead-times and prevent shoot-through in synchronous rectifier applications. The SiSS22DN’s industry-low on-resistance is 4.8 % lower than the next best product — and rivals the leading logic-level device — while its Q OSS of 34.2 nC results in the best in class Q OSS times on-resistance, a critical figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in power conversion designs employing zero voltage switching (ZVS) or switch-tank topology. To achieve higher power density, the device utilizes 65 % less PCB space than similar solutions in 6 mm by 5 mm packages.

The SiSS22DN’s specifications are fine-tuned to minimize conduction and switching losses simultaneously. The result is increased efficiency that can be realized in multiple power management system building blocks, including synchronous rectification in AC/DC and DC/DC topologies; primary-side switching in DC/DC converters, half-bridge MOSFET power stages in buck-boost converters, and OR-ing functionality in telecom and server power supplies; motor drive control and circuit protection in power tools and industrial equipment; and battery protection and charging in battery management modules.

The MOSFET is 100 % R G - and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the SiSS22DN are available now, with lead times of 30 weeks subject to market conditions.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

TrenchFET and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

