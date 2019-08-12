FriendlyTLC - TLC Rental Cars for Uber and Lyft Driving Improve with the Right Tips

When you rent a TLC car or use your vehicle for Uber or Lyft, knowing the right tips to maximize profits is vital to your business.” — Friendly, www.FriendlyTLC.com

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you use TLC car for rent or your own vehicle in joining Uber or Lyft, the first day can be filled with uncertainty. After all, you are competing in a wonderful, but demanding business. Knowing what to do right from the start can really help. This is especially true when using TLC car rental to maximize your advantages as a new Uber or Lyft driver.

What follows are a few basic tips that will help you get started the right way. Once you get past your first week, things will become easier for your rideshare business.

You are Going to Screw Up

Making mistakes is part of the learning curve for starting any business. So, do not get too hard on yourself when mistakes happen to you when driving for Uber or Lyft. Just know that the more you drive, the fewer mistakes you will make. This means you should keep things in perspective and consider your first week basic training.

Put Surge Zones into Perspective

It’s really tempting to drive straight to a surge zone when it appears on your driver’s app. But unless you are already in the zone or just a minute or two away, don’t do it. This is because surge zones only last for a few minutes and is not worth wasting gas in getting to one, only to see it disappear.

Take Care of Your Phone

Your phone is your connection to the world. So, be sure to get a good phone charger and a proper mount. The last thing you want is to get low ratings because you are holding your phone when driving. A good 2-amp charger will help the phone last all day.

Part Time, Busy Time

If you only plan to drive part-time, then operate during the busiest times of the day. Rush hour on the weekdays and at night during the weekends. It’s possible to do quite well part-time if you focus on morning and afternoon rush hour when people are moving around the most. But the most lucrative is Friday and Saturday nights, so operate during those times.

Get Advice

There are numerous driver’s groups on social medial platforms such as Facebook. They are handy when you want to ask a question. This is especially true if the group is in your city. You will get some good advice along with traffic warnings that will help you avoid jams, road construction, and closures.

Also consider getting a dash cam in case you are in an accident. And remind passengers to look before leaving, so that they take all their items with them. Look at the backseat to ensure that they have taken everything.

There is no doubt that TLC cars rental offer a strong advantage to new Uber and Lyft drivers. You need to know the basics when you start, but you can make the most out of your rideshare business when you rent a TLC car for your needs.



