ADM Tronics Announces Alvio Respiratory Technology FCC Certification

/EIN News/ -- Northvale, NJ, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) announced that the Alvio™ Respiratory Technology it has had under development pursuant to its previously announced agreement with QOL Devices, Inc. ("QOL") has achieved US Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) certification. Alvio is a versatile respiratory therapy and training platform targeted for use in respiratory training applications.



Over 80 million people in the US and over 1 billion people worldwide suffer with respiratory challenges such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), CHF (congestive heart failure), and asthma. It has been generally accepted and determined that regular respiratory training is an important aspect to improving the health for these patients. The cloud connected Alvio technology can provide an end-to-end solution for respiratory training and data tracking. Alvio employs games and activities to incentivize patients, especially children, to complete respiratory training, overcoming chronic non-compliance issues.

“We are pleased that we have achieved FCC certification, an important milestone in the development of Alvio,” stated Bez Arkush, founder and President of QOL. “ADMT’s technology resources in medical device development, regulatory expertise and experience was key to getting to this point. With the FCC certification secured, we can now proceed to the next steps in our commercialization activities for Alvio. We believe the Alvio platform can solve a major challenge in the healthcare market by offering the next generation of a combination of data and device connectivity - it’s Respiratory Therapy 2.0™.”

ADMT is the exclusive manufacturer of Alvio technology for QOL and owns approximately 25% of QOL. The Alvio device will be manufactured in ADMT’s FDA Registered medical device manufacturing facility in Northvale, NJ.

Andre’ DiMino, President and CEO of ADMT stated, “It is very rewarding to be able to develop and manufacture medical technology that can improve health and well-being. For me personally, it is especially rewarding to know that Alvio can help children with asthma who can now ‘play their way to better health’ by interacting with their breath on the video games in Alvio.” Mr. DiMino also commented on the broad potential markets for Alvio technology, “In addition to incentivizing children to comply with respiratory training through the gamification functions of Alvio, adults can use their breath to perform activities and monitor breathing and respiratory progress on smart devices. This can help millions with a wide range of respiratory challenges. And the cloud connectivity provides multiple avenues of data collection and transmission to caregivers.”

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-registered medical device manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company’s website - admtronics.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.

Andre DiMino

201-767-6040

andre@admtronics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.