New App Brings First Multi-Device Screen Mirroring Tech to Apple TV

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple TV owners can now screen mirror multiple device types and up to four devices simultaneously with the new Ditto tvOS Receiver app , a first-of-its-kind technology.



Ditto is a wireless presentation software made by Squirrels LLC, the creator of popular screen mirroring technology including AirParrot and Reflector.

“We introduced the ability to share multiple devices in Reflector years ago, so our users wanted that same ability on Apple TV,” Squirrels CEO and co-founder Andrew Gould said. “That’s not natively possible with AirPlay, so we developed a new screen mirroring technology to make it a reality. That technology is also what allows users to mirror non-Apple devices to Apple TV for the first time.”



Ditto users can screen mirror a number of device types to the Ditto tvOS Receiver including:

“Ditto offers over 1,200 possible screen mirroring options on Apple TV among the six compatible operating systems,” Gould said. “You can wirelessly display four Chromebooks, or two Chromebooks and two iPads, or three Android devices and one Windows device. It all depends on the needs of the school, business or consumer.”



Connections to the new Ditto tvOS Receiver are established through the Ditto Connect app on the sending device. The apps wirelessly connect a user’s device directly to the Apple TV.



The latest audiovisual technology from Squirrels is part of the company’s rapidly expanding Ditto wireless presentation ecosystem . Ditto enables screen and audio mirroring between hardware from technology companies including Apple, Google and Microsoft.

The Ditto tvOS Receiver is available now for free on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. An active Ditto subscription ($150/year or $15.99/month) is required to use the product. A free 30-day trial is available.

Start a Ditto subscription or begin a free trial at goditto.com .



About Squirrels LLC

Squirrels is a technology company that specializes primarily in wireless audio and video transmission software. Its popular products include AirParrot, Reflector, ClassHub and Ditto. Discover more information about these products and Squirrels at http://airsquirrels.com .

About Ditto

Ditto is an simple, all-in-one wireless presentation software that is used to screen mirror iOS, Mac, Android, Chrome OS and Windows devices. Present screens to the big screen without wires, adapters or compatibility issues.

Discover more information about Ditto at http://goditto.com .

Tom Crilley

Squirrels LLC

press@airsquirrels.com

O: 855-207-0927

Ditto Logo Present your screen to a larger display without wires, adapters or compatibility concerns. Bring screen mirroring to any room with Ditto.



