A. Duie Pyle Named Recipient of Logistics Management’s 36th Annual Quest for Quality Awards for 30th Consecutive Year

The premier transportation provider was recognized for excellence in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL and Expedited Motor Carriers Categories

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as a Quest for Quality award recipient for the 30th consecutive year. Pyle was recognized for its excellence in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers and Expedited Motor Carriers categories.

For more than three decades, the Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the transportation and logistics industry, serving as the gold standard for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. Logistics Management’s (LM) annual Quest for Quality Awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG).

“Receiving a Quest for Quality Award is always a special honor, as the standard of service the award recognizes is something we strive to exceed on a daily basis,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Services at A. Duie Pyle. “To win for the 30th consecutive year is not just an extraordinary milestone, it is a true testament to the single-minded focus and dedication of each Pyle team member putting the customer first.”

Recipients for the Quest for Quality Awards are determined by Logistics Management readers, with participants grading carriers and service providers based on who they use and who they believe has best delivered on quality service. The recipients are also graded based on customer service, on-time performance, value, IT, as well as equipment and operations.

“Quest for Quality Awards are uniquely purposeful in our market because the winners are determined by our readers—the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work on a daily basis all over the world,” said Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media, LLC., the publisher of LM. “What our editorial team has found amazing over the years is that no matter how many economic, regulatory or operational pressures they continue to face, the carrier and service provider communities find a way to step up to the plate to meet those evolving challenges,” said Levans. “And Logistics Management readers are proud to honor them with the highest vote of service confidence when they do. There is nothing that compares to these awards in the market.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

For more information on Logistics Management, visit www.logisticsmgmt.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 10 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About the Quest for Quality Awards

To determine the “best of the best,” LM readers—logistics, transportation and supply chain decision makers—rate carriers, third-party logistics (3PL) service providers and U.S. port operators strictly on the basis of service quality. One of the most notable elements about the Quest for Quality Awards is that it calls these shippers to vote in the genre of services in which they are customers; therefore, they vote for the providers that they believe have best delivered on quality service in specific niches. This year, LM had 4,975 ballots cast from logistics and supply chain decision makers resulting in 117 transportation and logistics services providers who earned Quest for Quality gold.

MEDIA CONTACT

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

HYoung@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.