Hupy and Abraham Announces Cedar Rapids Office Relocation

The law firm of Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C., one of the leading personal injury law firms in the Midwest, has announced the relocation of its Cedar Rapids office to serve clients better and accommodate its staff. Hupy and Abraham handles personal injury cases, including car and motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, dog bites and trucking accidents.



According to Managing Partner Attorney Jason Abraham, this move was a necessary result of the firm’s growth and success. “This is an exciting, progressive time in Cedar Rapids. We are thrilled to relocate and provide better access to our firm’s exceptional practice. We will continue to expand our services and do everything we can to get those injured every dollar they deserve.”



The new office is located at 415 12th Ave. SE, Suite 202 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Firm headquarters will remain in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Hupy and Abraham has 11 offices across Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa, and has been representing injured clients for over 50 years. More than $1 billion has been recovered for clients through verdicts and settlements.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has a record of success, collecting over a billion dollars for over 70,000 satisfied clients. With 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the firm has a reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims and giving back to the community. The firm has donated more than $1 million to thousands of charitable organizations.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has received top ratings from national professional organizations and voted best by the public. The firm and its staff have received over 250 awards praising service provided and dedication to the legal field.

