Axcient Announces Industry-Leading TCO for MSPs

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced technology enhancements to help lower the total cost of ownership (TCO), including unlimited storage for its BDR solutions, industry-leading RTO, and new appliances featuring hot-swap drives and IPMI.



“We are serious about providing a frictionless experience for MSPs, and this announcement validates our commitment to helping MSPs protect everything for their customers in a cost effective, yet verified way,” said Kevin Hoffman, chief technology officer and co-founder at Axcient. “By offering a disruptive pricing model for BDR, faster RTO, and new hardware, we are boosting our partners’ business performance while adding more margin to their bottom line.”

Key enhancements that help lower TCO include:

New Pricing: Axcient is now the only BDR vendor offering MSPs unlimited storage in the Axcient Cloud, with only four SKUs to keep billing simple.

vendor offering MSPs unlimited storage in the Axcient Cloud, with only four SKUs to keep billing simple. Leading RTO with Axcient Cloud : The new release makes Axcient BDR one of the fastest overall industry RTO with near instant boot capability within the Axcient Cloud.

: The new release makes Axcient BDR one of the fastest overall industry RTO with near instant boot capability within the Axcient Cloud. New hardware: Axcient’s hardware appliances now include hot-swap drives and IPMI on its most popular units, reducing tech service calls for MSPs.

“Working with a vendor like Axcient that is innovating and changing the technology to better my business helps me better serve my clients,” said Neil Hawkins, partner and chief operating officer at Lanair Group. “We understand the importance of ensuring our clients’ data is protected, and Axcient has provided us with the technology to do that. Now that the company is further simplifying our buying experience, we are freed up to dedicate more of our resources to helping our clients.”

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their customers. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

