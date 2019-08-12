Slumberkins Launches New Line to Help Little Ones Cope with Big Feelings

Designed to Provide Educators, Parents, and Caregivers With the Tools to Teach Coping Skills

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slumberkins , makers of cuddly creatures with intention, announces the release of a brand-new line. The Feels was created to support and address emotional wellbeing for little ones. The full set includes a beautifully illustrated hardcover book, five emotion identification mini creatures, a plush pillow to keep the kit together, and a digital resource guide to enhance the use of this skill building tool.

The interactive story promotes emotional wellbeing, emotion identification and coping skills. The story allows young children to understand how to address common emotions, including worry, sad, mad, scared, and calm. By accepting and understanding big emotions, children learn how to ground themselves and take care of their feelings.

“As a special education teacher and a parent to four kiddos, I know how difficult it is to help children understand and deal with big feelings,” said Callie Christensen, co-founder of Slumberkins. “The Feels teaches children that it’s okay to experience these big emotions, that we all have them and need to accept and work with them, not push them away.”

As the newest edition to the Slumberkins product line, The Feels is a complete feelings toolkit for early emotional learning. Telling the story with loveable Slumberkins characters, Yeti and Alpaca make big feelings approachable for little ones working hard to understand the world around them. Providing a positive approach to identifying feelings and how to cope with them, children empower their inner voice to work through tough situations.

“Our consciousness, that inner voice that guides us, is developed by age five,” says Kelly Oriard, co-founder of Slumberkins and family therapist. “It’s critical that educators, parents, and caregivers have the tools they need to teach early learners healthy coping skills. The Feels provides encouraging language and a story that’s easy to understand so kids can have those healthy conversations.”

A must-have resource for both in-home and in-classroom use, The Feels Set is on sale now for $105 and will arrive just in time for Back-to-School. This emotional wellbeing collection will also offer The Feels book as a single item for purchase at $17.99, as well as an Educators’ Curriculum offered at $45 as a digital download focusing on the social emotional lesson plans to use along with the set and specifically designed to prepare educators for the new school year. Slumberkins offers educators a discount on all items, including The Feels at slumberkins.com .

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

816-468-6802

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

About Slumberkins

Slumberkins ® is a leading educational children’s brand created to promote early emotional learning. Their collections of cuddly creatures and books are thoughtfully designed to empower parents and caregivers by providing tools to teach positive social-emotional life skills to children. Founded by two moms and educators, Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard are on a mission to create a more meaningful children’s product line that is easily implemented into daily routines. Slumberkins’ stories provide digestible therapeutic techniques and normalize conversations about big feelings.

Started in 2015 and fueled by an appearance on Shark Tank and their engaged social media presence, Slumberkins has experienced tremendous growth. The soft snuggly creatures and educational books make the perfect intentional gift and resonate with those looking to take an active role in children’s social development. Slumberkins has signed with the Jim Henson Company to co-produce a television show to bring the characters to life, providing an even greater platform to educate children and families on the importance of social-emotional learning. To learn more visit Slumberkins.com and follow them on Instagram , Facebook , and Pinterest .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93c5121b-d2a8-4fbe-b75d-0164f76fbb33

The Feels on Sale Now for Back to School Season A complete toolkit for teaching little ones how to deal with big feelings and promoting emotional well-being.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.