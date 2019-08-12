Second-Generation Minuteman Press Printing Franchise Celebrates 30 Years in Seekonk, MA

/EIN News/ -- SEEKONK, Mass., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International is proud to commemorate 30 years in business for the Minuteman Press design, marketing, and printing franchise in Seekonk, Massachusetts. Marc Frechette runs the family business that was started by his father in 1989. He says, “It is hard to believe we have been in business for this long. My father started this business 30 years ago and it has been a big part of my life since then. For me, I worked here part-time in high school and college. I am now a second-generation owner and my children are growing up knowing Minuteman Press just the way I did.”

Before finding his way back to Minuteman Press, Marc “was in the restaurant business. I had just about every job including chef, server, and bartender.” He continues, “I was very lucky to have this family franchise opportunity. My father was starting to think about retiring and asked me if I wanted to learn the business. I worked with him full-time for five years before buying him out. Minuteman Press works for me because I enjoy working with people . I also thrive on a busy environment.”

One of the biggest benefits of franchising with a reputable franchisor such as Minuteman Press International is that there is crucial ongoing local and corporate support whenever it is needed. Marc explains, “The support we receive is outstanding. In 2015, we had a fire. I probably would not have stayed in business had it not been for the support from Ron Rubin and the Minuteman Press support staff. It is also great to have backup when making tough decisions. Having the franchise behind me when negotiating with vendors is also a huge benefit.”

For many successful businesses, longevity comes in the form of making real connections with customers and the community. The same holds true for Minuteman Press in Seekonk, Marc explains, “We work with so many different types of local businesses. We have manufacturers, car dealerships, doctors, lawyers, CPAs, restaurants, schools, and churches. I have a client that started with me with one restaurant. He now has 3. We handle all of his branding, design, and printing. Building relationships like that and helping other businesses with our products and services is truly gratifying for me.”

Marc adds, “We have always tried to be active in the community. I support local teams and am a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Seekonk Lions Club, and Elite Networking. I also support several non-profits.”

Key advice on how to run a successful printing franchise

There have certainly been changes and technology advancements in the printing industry over the course of three decades. Marc highlights these changes, saying, “We started with offset printing at the beginning. We printed what was called the big three: letterhead, business cards, and envelopes. As the business grew we took on more and more projects. In the early 2000’s we started printing digital color. Fast forward to now and we are 100% digital. We have a full-time graphic designer supporting clients as well as my customer service staff, and I also have a full-time bindery person. This offers us tremendous versatility and quick production times.”

Personalized customer service and employing reliable team members are two other ways Marc differentiates himself from the competition. He says, “I have customers that I have been working with since my first day here. They have been there as my business has grown and I have also worked with them to help their businesses grow. I have also had a few long-term employees with me for over ten years.”

Marc shares his secrets to success and advice to others, stating, “You have to get up every day and be ready to work. Customers will not wait for you to be ready. You have to take every order that comes through no matter how small. You never know where it will lead.”

He continues, “You also have to always be looking for new opportunities. I have quoted many jobs thinking there is no way I am going to get the business. In many cases, I did get the order and it turned into a long-term customer. My goals are to continue to grow my business every year as well as increase our capabilities.”

Marc concludes, “If you want to make it work you have to hustle. It is easy to become complacent in the good times. Also, employees can be the most vital part about running your business. Choose wisely!”

Marc Frechette, second-generation Minuteman Press franchisee, Seekonk, MA. Marc's family has now owned Minuteman Press in Seekonk for over 30 years.



